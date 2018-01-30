Kylie Jenner In Misery As She Will Give Birth Alone, Travis Scott Abandons Her For Wild Party in Vegas [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner is set to give birth soon, but it seems that she will not be getting any support from her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The baby daddy will not be around when his first child arrives as he will be somewhere else, probably enjoying the company of his friends.

In a shocking report by Radar Online, it stated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians pregnant star’s due date is very near, but Travis Scott has other plans for that day. Allegedly, he chose to be at a party in Vegas rather than hold Kylie’s hands while she labors and gives birth to their daughter.

It was said that Travis had been scheduled to perform on Feb. 3 at the Marquee Night Club in the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. As per Radar Online, Kylie is due to give birth on Feb. 4, just hours after the start of his gig.

At any rate, amid all the cheating rumors involving Scott, it appears that Travis is out to prove that he will also be a bad dad by not being there when the baby is born. Perhaps, this is not surprising anymore because since Kylie Jenner was reported to be pregnant, the American rapper had kept his distance from her.

Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Have No Plans’ to Get Engaged Yet, Source Says https://t.co/XWPLwzHRlw — People (@people) January 26, 2018

Moreover, while the youngest of the KUWTK sisters stays at home and hides her baby bump from the public, Travis was either spending time with his friends or hanging out at a strip club. This attitude makes everyone believe that he is not really into Kylie, and he is just sticking around because there is a baby on the way.

The 25-year-old rapper was even accused of cheating Kylie with several women while she has been holed up in her mother’s home. It was also claimed that one of the girls is friends with the 20-year-old reality star.

“She flipped out on him and accused him of cheating on her with several women during her pregnancy, including a girl that she is kinda friends with!” said the source.

What Travis Scott has been up to during Kylie Jenner's pregnancy: https://t.co/ToNppT2Dbx pic.twitter.com/u1VD1aAfNP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 26, 2018

Meanwhile, although Kylie and Travis were photographed together just a few weeks ago, many were saying that the couple is not together anymore. As per Mirror, Travis dumped his pregnant girlfriend after a major fight.

Supposedly, he told Kylie that he is done. He loves her and will be there for the baby, but they are not compatible, so it would be better to go their separate ways. The lip kit mogul reportedly asked the rapper to reconsider, but he decided already. As the Kardashians witnessed these things happening to Kylie, the family is now worried.

Kris Jenner and her daughters are certain that if Travis misses his daughter’s birth, things will not end well for him. Likewise, it was reported that the family is in doubt as they now see the rapper as someone who just wants to father Kylie’s kid and marry her so he can have a free ride.