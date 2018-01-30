Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Caused Delay In Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding [Rumors]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly causing delay to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding later this year. The newly engaged couple, who announced the good news earlier this month, is allegedly being forced to reschedule their wedding day due to a slew of other royal obligations.

In a recent report by the Daily Mail, it has been claimed that the 27-year-old princess had to delay her impending wedding to longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank. The eighth in line to the British throne reportedly had a hard time juggling her big day with the hectic schedules of the royal family, particularly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to the outlet, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month, hope to tie the knot in September 2018.

However, due to a slew of other royal obligations that month, the couple was reportedly forced to delay the big day for at least another month. Apparently, other members of the royal family already have scheduled public engagements several months in advance.

A source told the outlet that the royal family usually has their diaries planned out more than six months ahead, with many already having commitments penciled in for September.

Prince Harry with Meghan Markle. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. WPA Pool / Getty Images

One of the expected schedule conflicts that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank must contend with is the possible foreign tours for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their wedding in May.

“There is talk of a number of foreign tours for Prince Harry and Miss Markle this year, and September is a date that has been mooted. There is nothing concrete yet, but it looks as if Eugenie and Jack will go for October instead.”

And since Prince Harry is one of the most prominent members of the royal family, add to that his high-profile wedding with Meghan Markle, their presence is pretty much expected on Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Despite the delay, the source reiterated that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are totally fine with it, adding that nothing will overshadow the happiness they are feeling right now.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew confirmed that the couple’s exact wedding date has not been set yet due to the complicated schedule of the royal family. He added that they are keen to have the time and date organized as soon as possible.

“We can’t fix a date yet, we’ve got to look at everybody’s diaries – it’s a bit more complicated than that.”

On the other hand, Jack Brooksbank’s grandmother, Joanna Newton, revealed that her grandchild and Princess Eugenie originally wanted to tie the knot in September but had to move the date due to other royal commitments. She added that the couple is too happy to care about having to wait one more month.

“I do know that they’re now not going to get married in September. He said ‘We can’t get married in September now so we will have to get married in October.'”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been together for six years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. They will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle later this year.

Similarly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also wed at the same venue on May 19, 2018.