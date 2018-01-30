Embattled Woody Allen Receives Support From Diane Keaton, Alec Baldwin Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Celebrities have been distancing themselves from actor and director Woody Allen ever since his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow came forward with details of her alleged abuse in the hands of the Hollywood legend when she was still a child. However, Allen got some support from two of his former colleagues in Diane Keaton and Alec Baldwin.

The two veteran actors took to Twitter to defend Allen, who has also been criticized for having a relationship with his stepdaughter and future wife, Soon-Yi Previn, while he was with Mia Farrow.

“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton tweeted on Monday.

Keaton also posted a link to an interview Allen did with 60 Minutes in 1992. She asked people to see the clip before passing judgment on her friend, as reported by Complex. Allen explained in the interview that his former wife, Mia Farrow, used their children to exact revenge on him after their bitter divorce.

“If I wanted to be a child molester, I’ve had many opportunities in the past,” Allen said in the interview. “I could’ve quietly made a custody settlement with Mia in some way and done it in the future. It’s so insane!”

Alec Baldwin criticizes Dylan Farrow's Woody Allen sexual assault claims https://t.co/XLLS75jIGJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 29, 2018

Alec Baldwin, who worked with Allen in Alice, To Rome with Love, and Blue Jasmine, compared Dylan Farrow to Mayella Ewell, the character in To Kill A Mockingbird, who accused the African-American Tom Robinson of rape.

“1 of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the ‘persistence of emotion,'” Baldwin said through his Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter account. “Like Mayella in [To Kill A Mockingbird], her tears/exhortations r meant 2 shame u in 2 belief in her story. But I need more than that before I destroy some1, regardless of their fame.”

Mayella Ewell is one of the more notorious villains in the classic novel by the late Harper Lee. In the book, Ewell accused Tom of raping and beating her after he refused her advances. The accusations triggered a chain of events, which ends with the character’s death.

Baldwin later tweeted that believing in the accusations thrown by Dylan against Allen would mean that her own brother, Moses Farrow, is a liar. Moses believes that their father is innocent of the sexual abuse allegations.

“Which of Mia’s kids got the honesty gene and which did not,” Baldwin asked.

“If my defense of Woody Allen offends you, it’s real simple. Unfollow. Condemn. Move on.”

The choice of using the book character to get his point across was a controversial one for Baldwin as Mayella is in an incestuous and abusive relationship with her father Bob Ewell. In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Farrow called Baldwin out for failing to recognize that Mayella was sexually abused by her father.

“Considering that Mr. Baldwin confidently invoked Mayella Ewell to make his point while forgetting that it’s been hotly debated that she was, in fact, raped by her father, demonstrates that perhaps Baldwin is just not a stickler for details.”

“If my defense of Woody Allen offends you, it’s real simple. Unfollow.” https://t.co/KYejigVXzG — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 29, 2018

Farrow further said it was interesting that Baldwin chose “to dismiss the judgments of Justice Wilk and Prosecutor Frank Maco, who reviewed ALL of the evidence instead of just selected bits and pieces.”

Dylan Farrow has long accused Woody Allen of molesting her when she was only 7-years-old. Allen has been investigated and cleared of the allegations but the recent spate of sexual assault accusations in Hollywood opened the door for the Annie Hall star to be scrutinized once more. Allen insists that there was no abuse and that Mia Farrow brainwashed Dylan into believing that she was molested by her stepfather.