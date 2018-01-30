‘The Spheres’: Unveiling Amazon’s Unique Mini Rainforest In Seattle

Amazon’s mini rainforest known as The Spheres is finally opened in Seattle after seven years of construction. The mini rainforest spheres serve as a gathering place for employees who want to take a break from their work or a meetup place.

The Spheres is compared more to a tropical rainforest in the clouds than an office. It houses over 40,000 plants from 30 countries in the world and includes treehouse meeting rooms, a river, and waterfalls. It also features living walls that are vertical gardens that contain more than 25,000 plants.

The sphere houses are made of glass and steel. Three spheres could house up to 800 people. The most massive sphere is about 90 feet in height and 130 feet wide. The temperatures are at an average of 72 degrees F and 60 percent humidity. This means that inside the sphere, it is a bit hotter or colder, according to the Verge.

Amazon stated that The Spheres was conceptualized to provide a connection to nature, which is missing in public offices. Studies indicate that nature enhances creativity and brain functioning. It further stated that plants, trees, sunlight, soil, and water take center stage, including the sound of running water and the scent of flowering plants. These could generate an instant botanical immersion that takes the visitors far away from the urban landscape, according to Amazon.

Also, The Spheres has a Wi-Fi connection. You could also meet in one of the meeting rooms designated as a “bird’s nest” or simply just relax. However, there is also a limit to spending time inside the spheres to avoid dominating the space as well as ignoring work.

John Schoettler, Amazon vice president of global real estate and facilities, said their goal with The Spheres was to create a unique gathering place where employees could collaborate and innovate together. The Seattle community can also experience biodiversity in the center of the city, as noted by Phys.Org.

Meanwhile, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said these unique buildings are so much more than a beautiful, creative space for Amazon employees. He further said they would help conserve numerous plant species from around the world and provide countless educational opportunities for local students.