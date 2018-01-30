New Flu Symptom In Kids: Mom Cautions Parents Not To Take Hives Lightly

With the widespread flu epidemic, a nurse in Nebraska warned parents about a new flu symptom in kids.

Brodi Willard revealed that her son came home with hives and was later diagnosed with Influenza B. According to Willard, she bathed the child and cleaned him up, but the hives wouldn’t go away, so she decided to call the doctor.

Influenza B’s Unusual Symptoms

The doctor who diagnosed Willard’s son revealed that hives are a new and unusual flu symptom. The doctor immediately put her son on Tamiflu, and the child is still “playing and running around.”

Since Willard is also a nurse, she wanted to warn other parents about this new symptom of flu on Facebook. Her post went viral, and other parents revealed that their children had the same symptoms and were diagnosed with Influenza B.

As reported by WOWT NBC Omaha, the flu virus is always mutating. Dr. Anne O’Keefe of the Douglas C. Health Department revealed this is the reason flu shots have to be administered every year.

“That’s why we have to have a new vaccine every year. We watch the changes happening in other parts of the world right before it gets here.”

Flu From Hell

There have been more than 50 million cases of flu this year, and the news has been reporting flu-related deaths from all over the country.

As reported on Fox, more than 37 children have died from the flu. Given this scenario, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ director Dr. Anthony Fauci insists on getting the flu shot. It is still the main line of defense even if it is considered to be only 30 percent effective against the flu. Getting a flu shot will protect you from the virus, and you will not be passing on the infection to your children and older family members who are more likely to succumb to severe complications.

This year’s flu season is now more intense than any since the 2009 swine flu pandemic and is still getting worse, federal officials said. https://t.co/Ob91PwpZhK — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 26, 2018

In children, the most common flu symptoms include joint and muscle ache, fatigue, sore throat, headache, and nasal congestion. As noted above, don’t ignore hives and some children who reduce fluid intake may have caught the flu.

It’s not unlikely for the influenza virus to mutate in just a short span of time. So, if you are worried about something consult a doctor, it might be one of the new symptoms of flu in kids, and it’s better to get flu treated to avoid complications.