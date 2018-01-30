Pregnant Kylie Jenner Regrets Being With Travis Scott: ‘It Should’ve Been Tyga’s Baby’ [Report]

Pregnant Kylie Jenner is reportedly drowned with regrets at her decision to be with Travis Scott now that she and the 25-year-old rapper are in a rocky relationship as a new report suggesting that the Lip Kit mogul might be considering of getting back with Tyga.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star might be undergoing a lot of stress right now not only because of her rumored pregnancy but also because of her tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend, Travis.

A new report from Hollywood Life claims that she regrets her pregnancy with the “Butterfly Effect” rapper, whom she accused of cheating with several women, and is pondering about how things could have been if she stayed with Tyga.

“She has been having trouble sleeping late at night, worrying about her decisions,” a source reportedly close to the KUWTK star said.

On top of that, the report even suggested that Kylie can’t help but wonder what it would be like if the baby was Tyga’s.

“Kylie can’t help but wonder how things would be different if her baby was Tyga’s. She misses her ex Tyga, who was always caring and present, and she is beginning to think it should have been Tyga’s baby, not Travis’.”

Based on the report, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner started dating a mere month following her split with the “Boss Up” rapper, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, in April 2017.

To make matters worse, Radar Online recently reported about another intense fight between the couple because of the 25-year-old’s alleged cheating scandals.

“Kylie and Travis got into a blowout fight after he showed up unexpectedly to her mother Kris’ house, where she’s been staying lately,” an insider told the outlet in a January 22 report.

“She flipped out on him and accused him of cheating on her with several women during her pregnancy, including a girl that she is kinda friends with!”

Apparently, the issue of Scott’s infidelity emerged after he was caught on camera on a trip to a strip club while his rumored baby mama stayed at home, secluded from the world while growing his child in her tummy.

In contrast, Tyga is already a father-of-one and had previously planned on starting a family with now-pregnant Kylie Jenner, something that she wasn’t too eager to go through at the time. According to the outlet, he has proven himself a good father to 4-year-old King Cairo.

Ironically, she is now reportedly expecting a child, whom she might need to raise on her own—or at least, without the child’s father.

Also, Hollywood Life noted how she felt more loved and cared for when she was with the 28-year-old rapper even if they fought a lot.

Of course, there is still time for things to turn around for Travis and Kylie’s relationship as she awaits her due date which is reportedly set in less than four weeks, based on a report from the Inquisitr. With that said, there is also no confirmation yet as to whether or not rumors about pregnant Kylie Jenner are even true, so it is best to take it all with a grain of salt.