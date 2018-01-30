Blue Ivy Adorably Stops Beyonce And JAY-Z’s Clapping At The 2018 Grammys And The Internet Is Loving It

Blue Ivy definitely stole the show! The 6-year-old Carter, who sat front-row with Beyonce and JAY-Z, instantly became the highlight of the 2018 Grammys after an adorable moment she shared with her parents.

On Sunday, Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, graced this year’s Grammys along with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy. The trio, who skipped the event’s red carpet, was all dressed to impress in their fashionable ensemble.

However, what caught the attention of many was Blue Ivy’s adorable diva-like behavior. The big sister of Sir and Rumi, who rocked an eye-catching white suit and silver shoes, seemingly showed everyone who’s calling the shots in their famous family.

According to Billboard, the meme-worthy moment came during Camila Cabello’s touching speech about the country’s current immigration issues and dreamers.

The Lemonade hitmaker and her rap mogul husband appeared to be moved by the message and were seen applauding for the former Fifth Harmony member. Much to everyone’s surprise, Blue Ivy could be seen putting up her hand and slowly gesturing her iconic parents to calm down and stop clapping.

The adorable moment instantly became a viral sensation, gaining mixed reactions from fans online. Many were quick to point out how Blue Ivy effortlessly shushed Beyonce and JAY-Z in the most charming and hilarious way.

While some people were confused as to why Blue Ivy hushed her parents’ clapping, some were in awe of her unexpected gesture.

One fan wrote, “Blue Ivy is the only person who can tell Beyonce and Jay-Z to calm down. A LEGEND.” Another one suggested, “She was telling her parents we don’t clap we’re royalty.”

The Carters at the 2018 Grammys. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

This is not the first time that Blue Ivy stole the show with her cuteness. Last year, she attended the Grammys with her dad and then-pregnant mom wearing a fashionable pink tuxedo.

In 2016, she walked the red carpet at the VMAs looking glamorous in her $11,000 “Grande Royalle” dress by Mischka Aoki. Of course, who could forget Beyonce’s performance at the 2011 VMAs where she introduced everyone with Blue Ivy, who’s still inside her tummy.

Blue Ivy wears a pink tuxedo at the 2017 Grammys. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Meanwhile, JAY-Z, who didn’t win any of his eight nominations, is reportedly using his Grammy losses to teach Blue Ivy a valuable lesson in life.

According to Hollywood Life, the “99 Problems” rapper is using the opportunity to teach her daughter how to “deal with life’s unpredictable moments.” The webloid claimed that the doting father wants his child to learn that “you can’t always get what you want and you don’t always win.”

A source added that JAY-Z and Beyonce are telling Blue Ivy that in order to get rewarded, one must work hard for it.