WWE ‘Raw’ Results: Sasha Banks Has Scary Fall Through Ropes In Match With Asuka

During the latest WWE Raw results, Sasha Banks battled Asuka in a thrilling match which also included a scary fall through the ropes. The match was set up earlier in the show as Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon introduced the Royal Rumble winner Asuka and brought up the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. However, that segment was interrupted when “The Legit Boss” Sasha Banks came out to challenge “The Empress of Tomorrow” and a match was set for later in the evening. It would feature some stunning action and a bad looking bump.

As reported by PWTorch in their WWE Raw recap for Monday’s episode, the match took place heading into the third hour of the latest show. At one point in the match, Sasha Banks went for a diving move through the ropes with Asuka outside the ring. However, Sasha seemed to get her feet caught in the ropes, tripping her up and causing her to land badly. Asuka went for a kick as Sasha was falling head first to the outside and landed on the outer floor. The commentary team indicated it could’ve been worse and took a look at the replay as Sasha seemed to indicate to the referee that she was alright.

An INCREDIBLE performance by both Superstars, but @WWEAsuka walks out of Philadelphia with her undefeated streak INTACT! #RAW @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/HWw6KTOKVe — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2018

The match would continue in epic fashion with both women’s superstars giving their all. In the end, the 2018 women’s Royal Rumble winner Asuka would come up with the victory again. “The Empress of Tomorrow” was able to escape from the Bank Statement and eventually put Sasha into the Asuka Lock to make her tap out. As Michael Cole noted, Asuka has yet to lose a match in over two years now, dating back to her time on the NXT roster.

WWE didn’t post footage of the fall that Sasha took but shared a clip featuring some of the action from her match with Asuka from Raw. There were several fans who tweeted out a GIF of Sasha getting caught in the ropes as she dove through.

As far as Sasha Banks goes, the fall she took could have been a lot worse. The good news is so far it appears that she is OK after this mishap in the ropes. Even WWE legend Mick Foley seemed concerned for Sasha’s safety in the future, though, as he tweeted out his thoughts after seeing what happened.

I really don’t want to see Sasha try that dive again. Too many close calls. Time to take that item off the menu. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2018

With the recent announcement of the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match for next month, one has to think Sasha Banks is among the participants who will be in that match along with Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and others. That particular match brings plenty of danger with it, so hopefully, Sasha will be fully prepared for what it brings.