WWE News: Here Is What The Fans Were Focused On During John Cena Vs. Finn Balor On ‘Raw’ [VIDEO]

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, WWE presented a series of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches and during the biggest one, the fans stopped watching. The third qualifying match of the night was the main event and it featured Finn Balor vs. John Cena for the first time in history. The match was going pretty well and then, all of a sudden, the fans became extremely distracted by something in the crowd and it was pretty pointless.

One night after the Royal Rumble, WWE gave the fans some incredible action and top-notch matches on Monday Night Raw. In the first two matches, Braun Strowman and Elias won and that qualified them for the Elimination Chamber with the winner going on to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Finn Balor went to the ring for the main event and the fans met him with a huge ovation, but that stopped as soon as his opponent came out. John Cena’s music hit and he entered the arena to a huge chorus of boos, but the former world champion didn’t care as he was there for a fight.

The match started off nicely and was a good back-and-forth, but then, the fans stopped caring and weren’t even watching anymore, but why?

One of the greatest WWE stars of all time versus one of the most popular wrestlers in the world and no-one was watching. No-one even cared. As a matter of fact, the fans began chanting at something else in the crowd and it was something that had appeared at WWE events in the past – a beach ball.

John Cena is facing Finn Balor, and the crowd is focused on a beach ball. Philly…you absolutely suck right now. #RAW #WWE — WrestlingRumors.net (@WrestleRumors) January 30, 2018

Many of those on social media found it quite hard to believe.

There was even a video of it captured and shared on Twitter.

Obviously, WWE knew something was going on and they didn’t want to draw any attention to it at all. The cameras closed in on Balor and Cena as the fans began chanting “A**hole” at either the person who brought the beach ball or security leading the person away.

That is when the announcers cut to a commercial while John Cena looked quite angry in the ring.

For those who may not remember, beach balls were a pretty big thing at WWE events this past summer and they began to become quite the nuisance. As reported by Inquisitr, bringing beach balls to an event even resulted in a father and son being ejected from the crowd of a Monday Night Raw.

As reported by the official website of WWE, John Cena ended up winning the match and pinning Finn Balor. Now, Cena is entered into the Elimination Chamber after a really good match on Monday Night Raw that was almost ruined by a beach ball. Yes, the fans had grown quiet many times during the night and took all their focus off of a great main event to watch a beach ball get tossed around.