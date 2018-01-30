Canelo Vs. GGG Rematch Date Announcement Made By WWE’s The Rock

Boxing fans waiting for the Canelo vs. GGG rematch announcement finally learned of the official date the two fighters will clash again. In their previous encounter, fans were left wanting more and now a sequel will happen to show who is the better of the two fighters. The major news was delivered from one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson presented the news on Monday. Here are the latest details of the next Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin boxing match that fans that fans will get to witness this spring.

On Monday evening, fans learned of when they’ll get to see Canelo vs. GGG again, with hopes that this time there will be a clear-cut winner in the match. As NESN reported, the epic rematch is officially scheduled for Saturday, May 5, making it a Cinco de Mayo fight between the two boxing stars. Between the two fighters, they’ve got just one loss, and that was Canelo Alvarez losing to all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013. Meanwhile, GGG is undefeated in his career. Glolovkin and Alvarez previously fought to a draw based on the judges’ decision in their previous bout which took place last September in Las Vegas.

Breaking: Canelo vs. GGG rematch set for May 5, per @HBOboxing pic.twitter.com/Fp7fTsT3Yk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2018

A video clip was tweeted out on the HBO Twitter page by The Rock who stars on the hit show Ballers on the HBO network. The Rock delivered the news in typical promotional fashion, announcing it as if he was right in the ring trash building up one of his own wrestling matches.

Only a true baller can announce the fight of the year.@TheRock makes Canelo vs. Golovkin 2 official. 5.5.18. #CaneloGGG2 pic.twitter.com/WI99kzxraM — HBO (@HBO) January 29, 2018

The sequel is being called “Canelo vs. Golovkin 2” with HBO Boxing tweeting a promotional video to hype the rematch. Their last fight was a draw as the three judges went 115-113 Golovkin, 118-110 Alvarez, and a 114-114 tie at the end of the 12 rounds. In the promotional video below, the caption notes “This time, they won’t leave it up to the judges.”

This time, they won't leave it up to the judges… #CaneloGGG2 IS OFFICIAL!! #May5 pic.twitter.com/WECEiw314u — Golden Boy Boxing (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2018

In his announcement earlier today, The Rock also said at the end of his promo “I guaran-damn-tee you it ain’t gonna be another draw.” Fans are hoping that’s the case as these two middleweight fighters went the distance last time, only to see no winner announced at the end of the fight. Either way, it will be a huge “draw” in terms of viewers looking to see an exciting boxing rematch go down this coming May.