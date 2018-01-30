‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Changes Ahead For Chelsea, Melissa Claire Egan’s ‘Y&R’ Future Unknown [Rumors]

Melissa Claire Egan has been in the role of Chelsea Newman on The Young and the Restless since 2011, but rumors are swirling that indicate she may be leaving Y&R. Chelsea’s current storyline does seem like something that could pave the way for the character’s departure from Genoa City, but fans shouldn’t mourn this exit quite yet.

Soap Opera News reported that there has been a lot of talk swirling within the soap fan community regarding Melissa Claire Egan’s status with Young and Restless. The buzz is that the actress is leaving the role of Chelsea Newman and that Missy will be filming her last scenes possibly as soon as this week. The rumors that are making the rounds on social media indicate that Egan had been asking for a juicier storyline, and instead, those behind the scenes at Young and Restless decided to head in a different direction and write Chelsea out of the action entirely.

If indeed the Young and Restless actress is leaving, there is speculation that it could be temporary. However, at this point, neither the actress or the show are addressing these departure rumors. In fact, Y&R fans are going wild over these rumors on Twitter and many are tagging Egan in their posts asking for additional information. So far, Egan has not responded to any of those posts, even though she has been fairly active on the site with other tweets.

If Egan is leaving Young and Restless, how will her character of Chelsea leave Genoa City? Viewers just watched as Nick Newman found a large stash of money hidden away at the penthouse and spoilers via SheKnows Soaps tease that Chelsea will soon feel cornered and start making threats.

The actress has been hyping previews and teasers about where things are headed during the upcoming February sweeps, noting that Chelsea’s past is coming back to haunt her. The frequent references to Adam in recent episodes have many viewers wondering if Adam is about to be resurrected from the dead again. All of this could align with a storyline that paves the way for Chelsea to leave Genoa City, perhaps with a still-alive Adam, and for Melissa to leave Young and Restless.

Adding to the speculation is the tidbit that Catherine Bach is seemingly returning as Anita soon, as Bach posted about it on her social media pages. However, Soap Hub noted that the post was subsequently deleted, rather quickly apparently, making some fans wonder if Anita’s return to Genoa City is supposed to be a secret. That could certainly be the case if Anita’s return is related to Chelsea going on the run or frantically leaving town in some way.

The pairing of Chelsea and Nick has never taken off like the romance that Young and Restless fans embraced between Chelsea and Adam (both when portrayed by Michael Muhney and later by Justin Hartley), and Y&R doesn’t seem to know what to do with Egan lately aside from having her with Nick. Is this current storyline paving the way for Egan’s exit from Young and Restless or will these be casting rumors that pan out to be inaccurate?

Melissa Claire Egan is quite active on her social media pages, posting regularly about her work on the show, so Y&R fans will likely pick up on the fact she’s no longer filming if that turns out to be the case. Fans hope that Egan isn’t leaving The Young and the Restless, as she’s become a fan-favorite in the time she’s been playing Chelsea. For now, this does seem to be just speculation, but the buzz is building and Y&R fans hope they won’t have to wait long to find out what’s going on with the actress and character.