Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Visit Princess Diana’s Grave Before Their Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement in November was taken as a delightful news by the couple’s many loyal followers. While the engagement has been predicted by many months prior to the official announcement, a new report states that the 33-year-old Prince Henry of Wales visited his late mother, Princess Diana’s grave before proposing to the 36-year-old actress.

Prince Harry has reportedly sought for Princess Diana’s blessing moments before he went down on one knee and proposed to Meghan Markle. According to Express, Prince Harry visited his late mother’s grave together with the Suits actress in November.

This was said to be a very important moment for both Markle and Prince Harry, as the latter wanted Markle to see and talk to Princess Diana. The source claimed that this was “very personal” for Prince Harry who also used the moment to speak to his mother and ask for her blessing.

Markle and Prince Harry are expected to visit Princess Diana’s grave again shortly before they tie the knot. Prince Harry has been very vocal about his thoughts and feelings about Markle, what her addition to the royal family meant, and what Princess Diana might have thought and felt about his fiance.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

During the couple’s first official interview since their engagement, Prince Harry knew that Princess Diana would have loved Markle and would be very excited to hear about their engagement. Prince Harry felt that both Princess Diana and Markle would be “thick as thieves,” as these two seem to share similarities with each other.

Indeed, some of the couple’s followers are already noticing some similarities between Prince Harry’s fiance and Princess Diana, especially when it comes to their unique and strong personalities. For instance, E! News reported that Markle might be breaking tradition once again during their wedding.

Markle will reportedly be delivering a speech during her wedding with Prince Harry. The actress hopes to deliver a heartfelt message to Prince Harry, the Queen, the royal family, as well as to her friends and family while celebrating this joyous occasion.

Aside from this, Prince Harry and Markle will be getting married on a weekend, which is a break from earlier royal weddings that were held during the weekdays. The couple is also reportedly planning to have a banana cake for their wedding instead of the multi-tiered fruitcake served in traditional royal weddings.