‘Star Wars’ Galactic Nights Returning To Disney’s Hollywood Studios In May 2018 – Full Details

Fans are still going to have to wait for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019, but Walt Disney World is going to give guests something to tide them over. Yes, Toy Story Land will be opening this summer, but those who love “The Force” will have their chance for enjoyment as well. Star Wars Galactic Nights is returning for the third time and it will take place this May with some additional options and new things for all to partake in.

The first-ever Galactic Nights took place in April of last year and there was another in December to go with the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Along with photo opportunities and some unique food options, there will be celebrities, games, and so much more for guests to learn which side they belong on.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog on Monday, the special event will take place during Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2018. It will once again be held at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after the park closes regular operation for the day.

It is expected that the event will once again be held from 7 p.m. until midnight with all the fun of the Star Wars saga everywhere you turn.

Heads up #StarWars fans – the Star Wars: Galactic Nights one-night special event will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 27! Details: https://t.co/nQw406UJnD pic.twitter.com/LpSnZIyUMH — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 29, 2018

A number of past activities and events will return from the first two Galactic Nights, but there will be some new offerings as well. Not everything has been revealed as of yet, but here is what has been officially announced by Disney.

Star Wars Galactic Destinations Projections transform The Hollywood Tower Hotel

Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular and Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away will debut new saga elements for the first time

Special photo opportunities with characters and unique backdrops

Character encounters and a view of the Imperial Stormtrooper March with Darth Vader

Exclusive Food & Beverage offerings

Park attractions – Select attractions will be open during the event and some will have special Star Wars overlays

Danny Cox

Tickets are not yet on sale for Star Wars: Galactic Nights, and that means pricing isn’t yet known either. Last year, adult tickets were $129 and child (3-9) tickets were $124. Anyone with a Walt Disney World Annual Pass or someone who was a Disney Vacation Club (DVC) member could receive a discount, but no word yet on this year.

There is at least a year until Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but there is still plenty of intergalactic fun to be had in that park every single day. Still, Walt Disney World is giving even more to the fans with a return of Star Wars: Galactic Nights for a third time, but be ready when tickets go on sale as they won’t last long.