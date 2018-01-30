Duggar Family Shows How Well Josh Duggar And Wife Anna Are Now Homeschooling Kids

The Duggar family is famous for homeschooling all their kids. Everyone from Josh Duggar to Josie Duggar is taught at home by Michelle Duggar, the matriarch of the household, as well as by their older siblings. As they grow up, the Duggar kids continue to not follow the traditional route to education. They do not attend colleges or universities. The girls get married, while the boys are encouraged to learn a trade like selling used cars, construction, or aviation.

When the kids get married and start a family of their own, they also follow the tradition of educating their own children at home. Right now, the only child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar that has kids old enough for school is Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar. Their eldest, Mackynzie, is 8, while their youngest Mason is not even 1. Like Michelle, Anna has decided to be a full-time mother so that she can educate her five children from home.

“Of course, our goal has been to do a Christian-based curriculum — one in which there’s a lot of character emphasis, character building like responsibility, honesty, self-control,” Michelle Duggar said in an interview with TLC. “All those kind of things are woven into the stuff that we use. I find that there are so many things out there that you could look forever and probably not exhaust the opportunities for what you want to do.”

Ever since the scandal broke in 2015, Josh Duggar and his family are infrequently shown on the Duggar family Facebook page. However, with the arrival of Mason Garrett Duggar and the success of the family’s spin-off reality TV show, Counting On, Josh and Anna have been making their way back into the spotlight.

The latest video on the Duggars’ Facebook is one of 4-year-old Marcus engaged in homeschooling. Anna’s voice can be heard in the background as he attempts to explain how he drew the number eight.

This immediately sparked a debate amongst Duggar fans about how effective homeschooling is for the kids.

“Homeschooled children tend to be behind,” one fan wrote. “Especially the Duggar children! They are not prepared to be in the professional world. They would be completely lost if they had to go on an interview for a real job with a real boss that wasn’t Jim Bob […] These kids have no schedule. Things don’t work that way in the real world when you have to clock in at work. This is why the Duggars can’t and don’t function in a 9-5 real society.”

On the other hand, some fans stated that homeschooling kids can go on to accomplish many amazing things.

“I know many people who have homeschooled and their children have done very well,” one commented. “Some become engineers, pharmacists, and a dentist. So many more groups now and more support. Check it out. You can gear the pace to your child, go on field trips with other homeschooling parents and know what your child is learning. I am a former teacher.”

The Duggar family are currently on their trip to Australia and New Zealand. Counting On will return to TLC in less than a month.