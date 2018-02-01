‘NCIS’ Season 16 Renewal Odds: Show Remains As One Of CBS’ Most Watched Dramas

NCIS is one of the longest-running shows on TV. From Seasons 1 through 15, the show has seen some major and minor characters leave, including the most recent exit of Pauley Perrette, who played the role of Abby. With this, many fans could not help but wonder whether CBS will renew the series for Season 16 or if it is the end of the show.

NCIS Season 15 is up in the air, as CBS has not yet given an official renewal order for the show’s Season 16. It can be recalled that a two-season order for Seasons 14 and 15 was given by the network shortly after Michael Weatherly announced his exit from the series.

Now, many fans are wondering whether NCIS Season 16 will happen, especially after the shocking exit of one of its original cast members – Pauley Perrette. Several fans could not help but be worried about the show’s future, as the CBS series has already seen most of its major cast members leave, including Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo.

There was also a noticeable drop in NCIS Season 15 ratings following Weatherly’s exit and many fans were also having a difficult time warming up to the show’s new characters to make up for the actor’s absence. Despite all these, TV By The Numbers notes that the show remains as one of the most-watched dramas on air.

NCIS Season 15 has reportedly received 13.97 million viewers during its most recent episode, which makes it the second most-watched show on TV next to the Grammy Awards. This means that the show continues to captivate its audience with its compelling storylines despite several threats from some fans that they will stop watching the series altogether.

The possibility of an NCIS Season 16 renewal remains high, which leaves us with one question, “When is CBS going to release an official renewal order for the show?” Carter Matt reports that the network used to announce the show’s renewal every February.

However, the NCIS Season 16 renewal might come a bit later than usual due to the Winter Olympics. The question of Mark Harmon’s appearance in the upcoming seasons has also been raised among viewers of the show.

This question continues to plague the minds of viewers because of the nonstop rumors surrounding his status on the series. However, Harmon has made it clear that he currently has no intentions to leave NCIS and will continue playing his character for as many seasons as he can.