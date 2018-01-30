How To Reduce The Risk Of A Global Pandemic Of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is a condition that affects people who drink little to no alcohol and those who are obese, is becoming a pandemic disease all around the world. Experts theorize that over a billion people are diagnosed with this disease and that might increase by 50 percent by the year 2030.

NAFLD is a disease caused by too much fat stored in the liver cells. A healthy liver must contain little or no fat. The early stage of NAFLD does not cause harm. However, if left untreated, it may lead to conditions such as cirrhosis of the liver and into nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is a liver disease that causes liver transplants. The increase of fat in the liver also augments the risk of conditions like heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes, according to NHS.

The leading causes of NAFLD are obesity, inactivity, and poor lifestyle choices. Those who are overweight or obese, have type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, over the age of 50, and smoke are at risk of NAFLD. Its symptoms include aching pain in the top right of the tummy, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and weakness.

Currently, there is no medication for NAFLD. However, there are medications for those associated conditions with NAFLD such as diabetes, high cholesterol, complications and high blood pressure. There are also lifestyle choices that one should maintain and do.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) now affects one in three Americans. Samuel and Shulman discuss therapies targeting hepatic lipogenesis, hepatic fat oxidation, energy balance, and liver-specific energy metabolism. #KSorgan #KSmetabolic #NAFLD https://t.co/eBlumveGBY pic.twitter.com/UwtGVbmFT8 — Cell Metabolism (@Cell_Metabolism) January 25, 2018

Today shared the following three ways to reduce the risk of NAFLD.

1. Maintain a healthy weight.

Your waist size could be the best indicator if you are at risk of developing this condition as well as your metabolic syndrome. Women and men must maintain their weight always. If women have a waist size over 35 inches and over 40 inches for men, they would likely have a higher risk of acquiring NAFLD. It is recommended that you reduce the number of calories you eat each day and have regular exercise.

2. Eat a healthy diet.

Eat a low-carb diet and more protein at breakfast, which could help control and manage your cravings to eat for a day. Consume more plant-based food such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and healthy fats. You may also eat prebiotics found in leeks, bananas, onions, Jerusalem artichokes, and dandelion greens chicory root. Do not drink too much alcohol. For women, you should have no more than one drink a day and no more than two drinks each day for a man.

3. Regular exercise.

You must have at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week. All exercises including walking or cycling improve NAFLD.