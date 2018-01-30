James Comey Calls Out ‘Small People’ For Attacking The FBI, Praises Andrew McCabe And Throws Shade At Trump

James Comey tweeted in response to former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe stepping down a month early due to pressure from the White House. Comey blasted the “small people” who want to bring the FBI down.

“Special Agent Andrew McCabe stood tall over the last eight months when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on. He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well. I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you.”

Despite being appointed to lead the FBI after Comey lost his job last year, McCabe decided to quit early due to his relationship with the president. According to Raw Story, Trump called the former deputy director to vent about Comey using the government plan the after he fired him.

According to NBC News, President Trump called McCabe the day after Comey was relieved of his duties. He wanted to know why James had been allowed to fly on an FBI plane from Los Angeles to Washington after he was let go. Andrew told the president that he didn’t approve the flight. However, if he had asked for the approval to take the plane, he would have granted it.

President Trump was quiet for a few minutes and then asked McCabe to asked his wife what it feels like to be a loser. The low blow was a clear reference to McCabe’s wife’s failed 2015 Virginia state campaign.

McCabe replied, ” OK, sir.” Trump disconnected the call.

A White House official claims that the Trump-McCabe call never happened. The FBI refused to comment about the call. An NBC insider allegedly was present and heard the exchange.

Comey took this chance to fire back at Trump and accuse him of driving Andrew McCabe out of his job a full 30 days early. James hopes that the FBI will continue to stand up against the “small people,” which is a clear reference to the president.

Andrew McCabe decided that he couldn’t take it anymore and bumped up his retirement a whole month. He couldn’t take Trump’s alleged questions and accusations anymore.

McCabe has not responded to Comey’s tweet. Most of the comments on Comey’s tweet is positive and wishing McCabe well as he begins his retirement.