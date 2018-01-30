Lala Kent Debuts A New Tattoo And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Discusses ‘Life And Love’ On Instagram

Lala Kent debuted a “thug life” tattoo over the weekend and on Monday, ahead of the new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, she showed off another new piece of artwork.

Following the big reveal of her “thug life” tattoo on her ankle, the actress and reality star returned to her Instagram page to share a brand new white tattoo on the inside of her elbow that read, “Give Them Lala,” the name of her cosmetics line.

“Logo,” Lala Kent wrote in the caption of her tattoo photo on January 29.

As Lala Kent revealed her new tattoos, rumors were swirling in regard to a possible breakup between her and her boyfriend, Randall Emmett. However, despite the fact that Kent recently removed all of her photos of the movie producer from Instagram, Emmett seemed to suggest that they are very much together in a post of his own.

Along with a caption that read, “Life and love,” Randall Emmett posted a sweet meme, promising someone that they were safe with them and encouraging that person to look him in the eyes and hold him a little tighter.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he promised.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been facing rumors of a potential split recently because of Kent’s odd Instagram behavior. As fans may have seen, Kent deleted all photos of her boyfriend before seemingly adding another. Then, a short time later, she deleted her new photo.

Lala Kent also sparked allegations of breakup on Twitter when she wrote about needing alcohol and standing alone.

As fans of Lala Kent may recall, the Vanderpump Rules star was rumored to be dating a married man for the past couple of years but chose to keep her relationship with Randall Emmett under wraps and away from Bravo TV cameras until earlier this year, when she finally shared her first photo of her boyfriend on Instagram.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney, don’t miss new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.