Jinger Duggar Rocks See-Through Leggings, Gets Surprise Visit From Pants-Wearing Jill Duggar

Jill and Jinger Duggar recently posed for a photo together, giving fans the perfect opportunity to argue over which sister has the best style. Fans loved both sisters’ looks, but Jill actually managed to upstage her trendsetting younger sibling by wearing the wardrobe item that helped turn Jinger into a style star on social media.

On Monday, Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar took to their respective Instagram pages to share the same photo. It was an image that was snapped during Jill’s recent visit to Laredo, Texas. She and her husband, Derick Dillard, were in the Lone Star State for a wedding, so they decided to make a quick run for the border to hang with Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. According to Jinger, Jill and Derick’s visit was an unexpected one.

“We had an amazing last minute surprise visit from John, @jillmdillard @derickdillard & little Sam the other day! Always good to see the fam!” Jinger wrote.

In the snapshot, Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo, and John David Duggar are posing outside the church where Jeremy preaches. John David was likely with the group because Jill and Derick decided to take advantage of having a pilot in the family by asking him to fly them to Texas.

Jill Duggar was dressed in a long floral top with a cinched waist. The dress-like garment had a low neckline, so Jill wore a black shirt underneath it to make it a little more modest. She completed her look with a pair of skinny jeans and brown lace-up boots. Jinger Duggar rocked a dark blue shift dress with black leggings and shiny black booties. One of her followers noted that her tights are see-through in the snapshot below.

As you can see, John-David and Jeremy Vuolo were dressed in their Sunday best, but Derick kept it casual in a long-sleeved T-shirt and khaki pants. Most of Jinger and Jill’s commenters completely ignored the guys, but they had plenty to say about the Duggar sisters’ outfits. Jinger was complimented on her “sexy” look, while Jill won the award for the most improved “modern modest” style.

“Jill I like your new look. fresh & young. Your old style was matronly & sloppy,” wrote one fan.

It’s difficult to determine which sister is the victor of the Duggar family fashion face-off based on what fans are saying, but there’s a clear winner when it comes to likes. The photo of the Duggar sisters currently has over 64,000 likes on Jinger’s Instagram account, but it’s only racked up a little over 41,000 likes on Jill’s page. However, the older Duggar did manage to get a fair share of the comments on both Instagram pages. This is because many fans still can’t get over the fact that she has started wearing pants.

“Yesssss Jill in pants- I’m loving these rebellious Duggars,” wrote one fan.

“Jill is wearing JEANS????? WOW!” another remarked.

A handful of fans responded to the numerous comments about Jill wearing pants by arguing that Jinger Duggar deserves some credit for her sister’s new style. After all, she was the first Duggar girl to start rocking jeans. Some commenters accused Jill of copying Jinger’s fashion aesthetic, while others praised Jinger for being a trendsetter.

As reported by CafeMom, Jill and Jinger’s pants are a big deal to longtime Duggar fans because the girls weren’t allowed to wear them growing up. Their conservative Christian parents believe that women should only don dresses and skirts, a conclusion they came to after praying and studying the Bible. However, the Duggar girls are allowed to write their own rules once they get married.

While many Duggar fans continue to be wowed by Jinger and Jill’s fashion choices, others think that it’s time to stop freaking out each time the girls are photographed rocking jeans.

“Oh my word, why is everyone so surprised that Jill is wearing pants?!” remarked one fan. “It’s all she seems to wear these days! People should be surprised that she’s actually wearing a dress with it, it’s been awhile!”