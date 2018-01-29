‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Body Shaming On Twitter After Being Caught On The Beach

Kailyn Lowry hit the beach in Miami earlier this month and was immediately met with criticism from fans who labeled her a “chub” and a “cow.” Days later, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to express the hardships she’s faced due to the harsh comments.

Following a January 23 post by the Daily Mail, who shared numerous photos of Kailyn Lowry wearing a tank top and bikini bottom while enjoying a day at the beach with her youngest son, Lux Russell, Lowry told her Twitter fans and followers that she isn’t handling the backlash very well.

“Out of 10 years on TV, I’m having the hardest time NOW,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted, according to a January 29 report by Us Weekly magazine. “The pressure of outsiders, the criticism, the judgement.”

While Kailyn Lowry acknowledged the fact that it has been her ongoing decision to continue to expose her life to the public, she has never seen such cruelty as she has in recent weeks. As she explained, the mean comments sent to her from her fans and followers online has seemingly gotten worse over time.

Kailyn Lowry went on to say that while she has many talents, including the ability to read and write books and instill manners in her children, she can’t seem to teach herself how to pass up on a burger and instead opt for a salad. She also admitted to wondering why she struggles in the gym, despite her eating habits, and said that she hates herself for it.

“Paparazzi f***ed my own head up after they sold the [pictures] of me on the beach,” Kailyn Lowry explained.

As fans may have heard, Kailyn Lowry traveled to Miami to get plastic surgeries but ultimately decided that she was better off taking the route of diet and exercise to alter her physique. Now, after being spotlighted in unflattering photos that were splashed all over the web, Lowry says she regrets her decision to cancel her appointment. As she explained the photos showcased her fat and cellulite and made her question her choices.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, David Eason, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, Jeremy Calvert, Corey Simms, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV sometime later this year.