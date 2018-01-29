Siggy Flicker Indirectly Calls Her ‘RHONJ’ Co-Stars Toxic People, Seemingly Burning All Bridges With Bravo

Siggy Flicker has announced that she’s leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has announced the news several times and will take the opportunity to say why she’s leaving whenever she has the chance. Siggy has revealed that she’s furious with her co-stars because of the way she’s being treated by them. During the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special, Siggy couldn’t do anything right. She was rolling her eyes and refused to make peace with Margaret Josephs.

The more she talks about the drama from this past season, the more Siggy has gotten a bad name on social media. Siggy has continued to distance herself from The Real Housewives of New Jersey and has slammed her co-stars. When fans asked her whether she was friends with Teresa Giudice, she confirmed that they had indeed gone out for dinner and a movie since wrapping up the show. According to a new tweet, Siggy Flicker revealed that people need to distance themselves from negative people in order to live positive lives. It sounds like she’s trying to grow her career as a public speaker and a relationship expert after fans questioned her educational level and her professionalism after the season ended.

“Not allowing toxic people in your life & surrounding yourself with the best of the best is key to living a full wonderful life. No one should ever judge who someone else loves. #love #EqualityForAll,” Siggy Flicker revealed on Twitter, where she talked about both The Real Housewives of New Jersey and the LGBTQ community.

It’s interesting that Siggy continues to talk about her dislike for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as her Twitter profile continues to feature tweets about her role on the show. She’s addressing both haters who are slamming her role on the show and people who are encouraging her to move on with her life. As for Flicker’s future, it may not be filming a reality television show. Instead, she may spend more time with her husband and children, as she gushed about cutting back at work on the reunion special last week.

Siggy Flicker has recently published an official goodbye letter where she discusses why she’s leaving the popular and successful The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Many believe she’s leaving the show because she has damaged her own professional reputation, as she couldn’t make her relationship with Margaret Josephs work.