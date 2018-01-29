‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Julie Chen Talks About Omarosa Manigault And What She’ll Bring To The Show

Julie Chen is ready for Celebrity Big Brother and warns the viewers to expect the unexpected. The reality TV host opened up about casting Omarosa Manigault for the show’s first celebrity edition.

According to US Weekly, Chen admitted that CBS wanted to “score” Omarosa early on, but they never thought it would work out. The former White House aide recently lost her job, and she gladly accepted.

Chen said that she knew many of the big names they had in mind would say no to Celebrity Big Brother. She said for some of them; it wasn’t about the money. It was the time commitment and the possibility of it being bad publicity.

Julie noted that Omarosa is an excellent addition to the Celebrity Big Brother cast. Manigault is a reality TV pro and knows how to perform in front of the camera. Chen believes that she likes to be heard and with CBBUS, she will be heard 24/7.

The Celebrity Big Brother host said that she is looking forward to seeing how Omarosa and Brandi Glanville will get along. Julie thinks they will either be the best of friends or bitter enemies dedicated to taking each other down. Either way, Chen believes that it will be interesting to watch.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Julie realizes that not everyone is happy with the decision to cast Omarosa, especially after she worked as Donald Trump’s White House aide. Chen wasn’t sure how Omarosa would handle her strong opinions and politics. The Celebrity Big Brother host suggests that she should “check her political opinions at the door.”

Omarosa knows that she has her work cut out for her to win over the Celebrity Big Brother fans. She realizes they will judge her on her support of President Trump and she’s prepared to convince them she joined the cast to win the $250,000.

Manigault and the other 10 houseguests: Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, American Pie Shannon Elizabeth, Former NBA player Metta World Peace, TV host Ross Matthews, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur, entertainer James Maslow, UFC champion Chuck Liddell, and beauty queen Ariadna Gutierrez will enter the house on Wednesday, January 31.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres with a two-hour episode Wednesday, February 7, on CBS at 8/7 p.m.