WWE Rumors: More WWE Hall Of Fame 2018 Superstars Possibly Revealed

When WWE’s WrestleMania 34 weekend arrives in a few months, fans may see more former champions join Goldberg in the Hall of Fame 2018 class. There were recent WWE rumors from backstage regarding a pair of multiple-time tag team champions, a former WWE Champion, and a women’s champion all being inducted into this year’s class of 2018. Here is the latest speculation on which WWE superstar legends may join Bill Goldberg as the latest Hall of Fame inductees.

Keep in mind that spoilers may follow ahead of any announcements on Raw or SmackDown Live.

As WWE.com reported, Bubba Ray and D-Von of The Dudley Boyz are set to enter the Hall of Fame, and there are several other superstars that were mentioned backstage last night. PWInsider reported that the other inductees could include “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry and Lisa “Ivory” Moretti. Both of these superstars were linked earlier in their careers with the WWF/WWE.

Henry has recently shrugged off retirement rumors, suggesting he has a lot more to prove in the ring. However, a Hall of Fame induction could mean he’s closer to making that decision to step away from the wrestling ring. He is a former ECW, European, and World Heavyweight Champion during his career. At one time, he ranked as high as No. 9 in the top 500 wrestlers list provided by PWI.

The legendary tag team, The Dudley Boyz, will be enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018. https://t.co/yyuAkv5BaN pic.twitter.com/ZmoUNqSc8G — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 29, 2018

Ivory held the WWF Women’s Championship a total of three times in her career. She originally debuted with the company as the manager for D’Lo Brown, and fittingly, her possible fellow inductee, Mark Henry. Ivory also was part of a prominent storyline that WWE had with a stable called “Right to Censor” that tried to shut down the non-PG content that used to appear on WWE. Ivory worked within the WWF/WWE for about six years (1999 through 2005) before departing the company.

The Dudley Boyz are more than deserving of a Hall of Fame entry this year. The tag team showed up on the recent Raw 25 episode in a segment. They’ve held the tag team titles WWF World Tag Team titles a total of eight times, as well as the WCW World Tag Team titles and WWE Tag Team Championship for one reign each. While not part of the credentials for their WWE Hall of Fame bid, each of the two superstars has held championships within TNA Impact Wrestling as well. That earned them the TNA Hall of Fame entry back in 2014, and now they’ll join the largest wrestling company in the world’s Hall of Fame.

It’s already known that former WCW, WWE, and Universal Champion Bill Goldberg will headline this year’s WWE Hall of Fame 2018 class, and it now looks like a solid group joining him so far. The inductions take place ahead of WrestleMania 34 on Friday, April 6 at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center.