How To Become Shemar Moore’s ‘Baby Girl’ For A Day

Fans and admirers of Shemar Moore can hold a special place in his heart, and on his Instagram, for a day and be known as one of his “baby girls.” The S.W.A.T. star frequently features ladies on his Instagram page by posting a photo of them, along with a compliment directly from the actor.

In order to become a #BGOTD (baby girl of the day), all fans need to do is head to Shemar’s personal website, and visit his store. The store exclusively sells “Baby Girl” gear including sweatshirts, shorts, yoga pants and nightgowns. Logos vary, including the words “Baby Girl” or large hearts with Shemar’s name in the middle.

The clothing is fairly priced ranging from $19.99 to $45.99. According to the website, part of the proceeds from Shemar’s online store go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, which he also advertises for on his Instagram.

After a fan purchases some “Baby Girl” gear, they need to snap a photo of themselves wearing it and then submit the photo to babygirl@shemarmoore.com. Fans are encouraged to submit a message as well, which Shemar normally attaches to the caption when he selects his BGOTD.

If chosen, Shemar shares a photo or collage of his winner for the day and then compliments the lucky lady personally. In the past, the actor has called his babygirl’s “sexy” and “beautiful” while adding kissy-face emojis to the posts.

Shemar then encourages his followers to visit his shop and nab their own gear to help in the fight against multiple sclerosis.

The BGOTD campaign used to be rather sporadic on Shemar’s Instagram, but he has steadily been adding more and more winners to his feed lately. There is not a winner for every single day, but he has upped his game from choosing one or two ladies a month to several a week. As a bonus, he never deletes the photos and keeps his “baby girls” on his Instagram indefinitely.

Shemar has been a supporter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society since his mother was diagnosed with the disease in 1999. The actor described the heartbreak he felt after the diagnosis with People in 2015.

The former Criminal Minds actor has been active in the fight against MS and helped raise over $20,000 for charity in 2005 with the aid of past co-stars Mandy Patinkin and Thomas Gibson.