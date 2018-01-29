‘Vanderpump Rules’: James Kennedy Addresses Gay Rumors On Instagram

James Kennedy sparked rumors of potential homosexuality during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

As fans saw last week, the frequent DJ of SUR Restaurant was seen getting awfully close to his roommate Logan Noh during the show and even discussed the love they have for one another as they became extremely touchy-feely with one another. Still, the reality star insists that he is in love with his girlfriend and not gay or bisexual.

After being confronted with the ongoing rumors on Instagram days ago, James Kennedy set the record straight, telling a curious fan that he is “not bisexual” and still dating “my love, Raquel.” Reality Blurb shared screenshots of Kennedy’s encounter with the fan on Instagram on January 27, revealing that Taylor recently informed Kennedy on the show that Noh had been claiming they hooked up.

James Kennedy and Logan Noh are very close friends but, as Kennedy explained during a previous episode of Vanderpump Rules, he loves him only as a best friend, not as a partner. As for his girlfriend Raquel Leviss, he has frequently gushed over their relationship on the show and described the beauty pageant queen as a “supermodel.”

Kennedy began dating Raquel Leviss during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules.

A post shared by Logan Noh (@logannoh) on Jan 24, 2018 at 12:45am PST

As James Kennedy’s sexual preference becomes a hot topic on Vanderpump Rules, his relationship with Lala Kent is becoming more and more strained. As fans saw during last week’s episode, things between the co-stars became strained after Kent helped herself to some of Leviss’ pasta and Kennedy retaliated by calling her boyfriend fat.

After the show, Lala Kent took to her Twitter account and released a statement, claiming that because James Kennedy had taken aim at the person she loves the most, she had decided to end their friendship.

To see more of James Kennedy and his co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.