Miley Cyrus’ new look is getting a lot of attention. The 25-year-old singer appears to be reinventing herself after years of exuding a wild image with her ultra-short haircut and skimpy clothing. Miley showcased an entirely new look when she took the stage with Elton John at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Her act with Elton John revealed the softer, more elegant side to her that’s been lost to her harder image in recent years. She’s grown out her hair, and it’s a multi-colored blonde rather than platinum. The “Malibu” singer donned a stunning ruby red gown that was designed by Zac Posen, Just Jared reports. The piece looked as if it were designed for a princess with the sleeves consisting of sheer material wrapping around her arms and the way the material cascaded all the way down to the floor and flowed beautifully.

Miley tweeted several images of her in the dress, and fans are lavishing heaps of praise on her, calling her a “princess” and “queen.” Others are raving at how stunning and beautiful she looked.

Her rebellious and edgier persona unofficially cemented after her raunchy performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Cyrus wore an unbecoming flesh-colored bikini, and an overload of twerking and groping dominated the act. By the end of the awards show, it was the single most talked-about event of that evening — most of it negative. Not long after that, she and fiance, Liam Hemsworth, were reportedly having their issues and eventually broke off their first engagement.

Miley Cyrus shows off ruby gown in the press room of the 2018 Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28. Charles Sykes/Invision / AP Images

Miley Cyrus at the 2018 Grammy Awards in NYC. Charles Sykes/Invision / AP Images

Things have drastically changed for Miley Cyrus since then. She’s on top of her game now more than ever and got engaged a second time to Hemsworth well over a year ago.

As Bustle points out, Twitter is “freaking out” over Miley’s new look in the ballroom-like gown she had on at the Grammy Awards.

The article asks, “Who knows if Cyrus will keep changing up her look or if this more subdued look is here to stay?”

Narcity writes that “Miley Cyrus has officially moved out of ‘Wrecking Ball’ territory” with her now look.

Miley Cyrus on the red carpet for the 2018 Grammy Awards in NYC. Evan Agostini/Invision / AP Images

When Miley Cyrus appeared on the red carpet Sunday night, she wore a black pantsuit that Pop Sugar reveals was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. She completed the look with a pair of glittery high heels.