Chrissy Teigen was glowing at the Grammys, and she made an announcement on her Instagram that she is having a baby boy. While fans who have followed the social media feed of Chrissy Teigen already know that the baby could only be a boy, Teigen told everyone else as she posed in her silver-sequined gown for the Grammys. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend already have a child, Luna, via IVF, and this time, the couple chose to have a baby boy.

Chrissy Teigen Has Shared More Than Most About Her IVF Struggles

Chrissy Teigen has been very forthright with her decision to not only have IVF but to choose the gender of her child. After getting a lot of pushback over choosing the gender, Teigen spoke out to her critics.

“I’ve made this decision,” Teigen said. “Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.'”

One Twitter user stated that she thought Teigen and Legend were wrong to choose an embryo by gender.

“I do think it’s sad people would pick a specific gender / prefer a specific gender (sic).”

And Teigen shot back with humor, saying that she chose other things than gender.

“I also picked the embryo with a taste for bacon, a knack for magic and size 7 feet so she can always find shoes.”

Chrissy Teigen Told The World At The Grammys That She’s Having A Boy

Chrissy Teigen labeled an Instagram photo from the Grammys “mama and her baby boy,” says Page Six. However, Teigen had previously told people that the baby could only be a boy because they chose a male embryo during IVF.

“Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.”

Chrissy Teigen explained that the couple wanted a girl first and a boy second, adding that the bond between John Legend and daughter Luna is amazing.

“I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me.”

Chrissy Teigen Allowed Baby Luna To Announce Her Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has been frank with fans about her successes and failures with IVF, reports HuffPost. Back in November, Chrissy Teigen allowed baby Luna to tell the world on Instagram that her family was expecting a new addition.

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen asked, pointing to her stomach, while Luna excitedly said, “BB!”

Teigen told fans that she and Legend had 20 eggs fertilized, but their first IVF attempt was not a success.