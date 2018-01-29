The McLaren 720S Redeems Itself After Humiliating 918 Spyder Loss, Destroys Ferrari F12 In 1/2 Race

The McLaren 720S recently suffered a massive setback, getting embarrassed on the drag strip by a Porsche 918 Spyder. Despite the British supercar’s formidable reputation, the 720S was utterly humiliated by the Hypercar Trinity member, with the Porsche decimating the McLaren in a half-mile drag race. Fortunately for fans of the 720S, the supercar slayer is back, and it has redeemed itself by dominating one of Italy’s most pedigreed brands in a half-mile run.

The recent race was shared by YouTube’s resident drag race enthusiast, Brooks of DragTimes. During his last video, Brooks shared just how much his McLaren 720S was walked on by a Porsche 918 Spyder. This time around, however, DragTimes’ monster had an opponent that is a bit more reasonable — the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

On paper, the F12 and the 720S are fairly evenly matched. The Berlinetta boasts Ferrari’s iconic 6.3-liter V12 engine, which produces what could only be described as the epitome of a true supercar’s roar. With 800 hp, an RWD drivetrain, a seven-speed Dual Clutch transmission, and an aftermarket iPE Full Exhaust Velos Tune, the Ferrari F12 in DragTimes’ video is nothing to scoff at. The McLaren 720S, on the other hand, seems almost understated in comparison. The British supercar is equipped with a 4.0-liter Twin Turbo V8 engine that produces, at least according to McLaren, 710 hp to its wheels. Just like the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, the McLaren 720S is also an RWD vehicle fitted with a 7-speed Dual Clutch transmission.

Quite interestingly, the half-mile run on Brooks’ video featured the same incredibly slippery track that was featured in the McLaren 720S vs. Porsche 918 Spyder clip. Just like its battle with the Porsche, the 720S spun its wheels a lot during its battle with the Ferrari F12. Unlike its bout with the hypercar, however, the 720S was able to plant itself on the ground quickly, and it just went off from there.

The first few seconds of the race between the two supercars were close, with both the Ferrari F12 and the McLaren 720S being pretty even on the first and second gears. As soon as the British monster hit its third gear, however, the entire game changed. The supercar started pulling, and then it never really stopped. By the time the race was done, the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta was far behind the McLaren 720S.

Check out the video of the McLaren 720S vs. Ferrari F12 Berlinetta below.