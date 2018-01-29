Major Marvel Movies Rumored To Get Super Bowl Commercials As Disney Purchases Two Time Slots

Speculation is brewing after it was revealed that Disney had purchased two time slots during Super Bowl LII this Sunday. The year 2018 is full of highly-anticipated motion pictures, most of which belong to Disney itself.

Deadline broke the news Saturday of Disney’s purchases, with one time slot for 30 seconds, and another for 45 seconds. The report is claiming one of those spots will go to Black Panther, which hits theaters on February 16. If Black Panther does nab one of the two spots, it will not be with another trailer. Lexus has teamed up with the film, and one of the time spots will likely be a cross-promotion commercial, as Iron Man has done frequently in the past with Audi and Acura.

Viewers have already seen a handful of Black Panther promotions, and another during the Super Bowl could be seen as a waste, as there are plenty of Disney films who deserve a spot more.

One of the big contenders for the slots is Avengers: Infinity War. Easily the most anticipated film of the year, and in the MCU, Infinity War released its first trailer in November and has not shared anything with fans since. Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) both had May release dates in their respective years, and were promoted during Super Bowls of the same year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is one of the films most likely to get the 30 or 45-second slot. The film, which comes out in July, has not had a promotion yet. With a little over six months to its premiere, Super Bowl LII would be a prime time to give fans their first teaser-trailer.

Star Wars fans could be jumping for joy as well, as Solo: A Star Wars Story might nab one of the coveted time slots. The Ron Howard-directed film hits theaters May 25 and has also not yet had a trailer.

Several other contenders include Incredibles 2, A Wrinkle In Time, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Gigantic, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, Mary Poppins Returns and Christopher Robin.

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel could see its own trailer as well, but since Fox will not be acquired by Disney in full until 2019, it will not be one of the two time slots.

According to Deadline, other trailers that can be expected during Super Bowl LII from different studios are Mission Impossible: Fallout (Paramount), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal), and God Particle (Netflix).

To see how Disney fills their two time slots, watch Super Bowl LII February 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.