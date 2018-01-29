Pippa Middleton Fades Into Background As Meghan Markle And Princess Eugenie Compete For Wedding Spotlight

Once upon a time, Pippa Middleton was one of the most-watched high society women in the U.K. After her sister married Prince William, Pippa debuted as the most eligible bachelorette and her performance as Kate Middleton’s maid of honor rated highly by the British public. However, with the advent of Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie, it looks like Pippa is fading quickly into the background.

The 34-year-old British socialite got married in May 2017 to James Matthews, a financier. Although the wedding was small, it had many celebrities like Roger Federer in the attendance. This time, Kate Middleton served as the maid of honor, with Prince George and Charlotte as a part of the wedding party.

Since the wedding, Pippa has chosen to be very private about her new life as a married woman. In the last six months, she has only attended two charity events and avoided any high society parties and red carpet events. The only time that she was seen with her husband, James Matthews, in the new year was when they attended the first Sunday service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham with Prince Williams, Prince Harry, and the rest of the royal family.

Pippa Middleton joins royal family in elegant coat at Sandringham church service https://t.co/bVtpXrh61b pic.twitter.com/gS0ar5CwkQ — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 7, 2018

The latest sighting of Pippa Middleton does not surprise the public. She was seen again biking in London, despite the fact that the weather was not favorable for outdoor activity. Stubbornly, she was seen biking through the streets of Chelsea in her Zara coat.

“Pippa Middleton was worlds away from her royal appearances when she enjoyed a low-key trip around London on Friday,” reports the Daily Mail. “The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, 34, seemed to struggle on her breezy bike ride around the British capital. The regal beauty was prepared for the chilly conditions when she bundled up in a thick coat which featured a hood lined with faux fur for added warmth.”

The vacuum left by the younger sister of Kate Middleton has been gladly filled by Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie, both of whom will have a royal wedding in the near future. Prince Harry and the American actress are set to get married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Congratulations Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Official pictures – taken in Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace – released to mark their engagementhttps://t.co/zO5T8UGlo0 pic.twitter.com/HBl3xPorvO — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 22, 2018

Princess Eugenie announced her engagement earlier this month to Jack Brooksbank, a long-time boyfriend. While her wedding date has not been set, it is expected to be after Prince Harry’s.