Tamra Judge Fighting ‘Fake News’ That She’s ‘Bored’ With ‘RHOC’ And Getting Her Own Show

Tamra Judge has been on The Real Housewives of Orange County for years and many fans often confuse her with being one of the veterans of the show. Even though Vicki Gunvalson is the longest standing housewife and the only original housewife left on the show, fans often think that Tamra has been along for just as long as she joined the show just a few years after it began. But it sounds like Judge is fighting new rumors as casting for the new season is about to begin. As it turns out, some sources believe that Judge is getting tired of the storyline on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new Instagram post, Tamra Judge is now revealing she’s not bored with the current storyline on The Real Housewives of Orange County. The show ended recently and it sounds like Bravo has been issuing contracts to the women for the next season. Meghan King Edmonds recently revealed she’s stepping away from the show to focus on her role as a mother, as she recently announced that she’s expecting twins with her husband, Jimmy Edmonds. She wants to focus on the pregnancy and keep it as stress-free as possible. It’s possible that she made the decision when the Bravo contract came through the door. Tamra may have been eager to sign on, but she appeared shocked to read reports that she may not return as she’s pursuing her own show.

As it turns out, Tamra Judge doesn’t want to be cut from The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s no secret that many people want her gone from the show, as she has been labeled a troublemaker. She has no problem spreading rumors about her co-stars and she has revealed that her big mouth has gotten her into trouble with her friends. However, it’s no secret that a spin-off show with Tamra would feature her family and her CUT Fitness business, which could result in more publicity for the fitness center.

Tamra Judge will most likely appear on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. While a spin-off show may be in the works for other stars, it’s not something Tamra is considering.