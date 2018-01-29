Walt Disney World Moves Start Times Of Nighttime Shows: Happily Ever After, Star Wars Galactic Spectacular

There is usually a method to the madness in all of the things done at Walt Disney World, but this one seems a little strange. Starting immediately, a few of the nighttime spectaculars in the WDW parks are moving to new times, but it isn’t anything overly drastic. Both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are going to see some slight changes to both of their fireworks displays for the next couple of months, and no real reason why is known at this time.

Now, it’s always a good idea for guests to check the daily Times Guide when visiting Walt Disney World as park hours and showtimes can always be different. Still, these alterations to the start times for a few shows are a bit odd.

Early on Monday, WDW Magic first brought notice to the Happily Ever After fireworks experiencing a time change for the next month-and-a-half. Instead of the usual start time of 8 p.m., the fireworks will officially begin at 7:55 p.m.

It’s a very slight change and it is hard to imagine why the change has been made, but Disney hasn’t revealed a reason for it. This change is going to be in place from Jan. 28, 2018, through March 10, 2018, and that is no matter what time Magic Kingdom closes.

Danny Cox

As seen on the official website of Walt Disney World, the start time for Happily Ever After changes to 9 p.m. beginning on March 11.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are also some time changes taking place which guests need to know about. Two of the three nighttime shows at DHS are undergoing changes, and they are also quite minor, but make sure to pay close attention during the same timeframe.

From Jan. 28 through March 10, 2018, Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular will start at 8:15 p.m. instead of the usual 9 p.m. as shown on the official website of Walt Disney World. Starting on March 11, the nighttime fireworks at DHS change back to 9 p.m.

Danny Cox

With Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular starting earlier each evening, that also means Disney Movie Magic will begin earlier at 7:40 p.m. instead of the usual 7:55 p.m. start time. As of now, there have been no changes to the times of Fantasmic.

For now, it doesn’t seem as if any changes have been made to Illuminations at Epcot or Rivers of Light at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are going to have their nighttime spectaculars change up start times for the next couple of months, but no-one seems to know why. It may not really matter as Happily Ever After and Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular will still happen nightly, but make sure you’re aware of the changes or you may miss them.