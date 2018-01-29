Amber Portwood Introduces Boyfriend Andrew Glennon To Her Family, Confirms She’s Pregnant With Second Child

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon travel to the Pumpkin Patch with her daughter, Leah, on tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom OG and during their visit, Glennon meets Portwood’s mom Tonya and cousin Krystal for the first time.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s show, Andrew Glennon is seen bonding with Amber Portwood’s nine-year-old daughter Leah as things between him and her mom Tonya take an awkward turn.

“He’s not saying anything… He’s just sitting back,” Tonya points out in the MTV clip.

Right away, Amber Portwood asks her boyfriend if she’s nervous and points out that her family “isn’t that bad.” However, Glennon doesn’t respond and after Tonya begins questioning him about whether or not he’s staying in Indiana, their hay ride takes off.

Amber Portwood then takes her family’s first meeting with Andrew Glennon one step further, revealing that the two of them are expecting a child together. Not surprisingly, Tonya is completely shocked by the news and asks her if she’s serious. Then, after Portwood and Glennon both assure Tonya that the reality star is, in fact, pregnant, Tonya appears to begin crying and continues to ask if they are joking.

“Not one bit,” Andrew Glennon insists.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon wasted no time conceiving a child with one another. As Teen Mom OG fans may recall, Portwood and Glennon met last summer as she filmed Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition for WEtv with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Baier, and once her split with Baier was confirmed, she went public with her romance with Glennon on Instagram.

Days later, Portwood and Glennon made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. One month after that, during a trip to Hawaii, Portwood discovered her pregnancy and footage from their trip was eventually shared on Teen Mom OG.

To see more of Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, and their co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Gary Shirley, Kristina Anderson, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Taylor McKinney, Mackenzie Standifer, Maci Bookout, and Ryan Edwards, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.