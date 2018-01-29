‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, Jan. 31: Lauren’s Blindsided, Victor And Jack Call A Truce?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, January 31 reveal that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will learn that Fenmore’s website has been hacked. As you can imagine, Lauren will panic and brainstorm with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to come up with a plan to fight it. To defeat the hackers, Lauren may have to consult Ravi (‎Abhi Sinha) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

According to SheKnows Soaps, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will mention that her assistant tried to return a Chelsea 2.0 dress, but the clerk told her that there was no record of her online purchase. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lauren will inform her that she will find out what happened and will get back to her.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis will call Ravi, who will find out that someone hacked into Fenmore’s site and is stealing her profits. When Ravi isn’t sure how to stop the theft, Phyllis decides to call J.T. to assist.

Hilary and Devon (Bryton James) will share a tender moment on The Young and the Restless. Devon will be touched by Hilary’s desire to be a mother. He will make a wild suggestion, one that may be too good for Hilary to pass up. The idea could be as simple as he wants to buy GC Buzz and give her a serious offer. It seems too soon for him to offer to be her baby daddy.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) recently hired Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to work at Newman Enterprises. As part of her employment deal, she asks for him to bury his beef with the Abbott family. It will be difficult for Mr. Newman, but he agrees.

Victor soon learns that he won’t have to try to destroy Jabot, Ashley’s determined to do that without his help. For some reason, Ashley feels that she has something to prove, and she’s holding a grudge against Jack (Peter Bergman). In typical Victor fashion, he decides to use Ashley’s grudge against Jack to his and Newman Enterprises’ benefit.

It sounds like Ashley and Jack’s battle is far from over.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.