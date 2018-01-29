Reba McEntire has found love again, and she has a new boyfriend to prove it. According to a new report, the veteran country singer-turned-actress has opened up a new chapter in her life after her contentious 2015 divorce. However, as the Closer Weekly wrote, Reba has moved on from her failed marriage and hit the Grammys 2018 red carpet with her new boyfriend.

Reba, wearing red-hot fashion (via Page Six), won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album (Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope). Before collecting her award, she spoke to ET entertainment correspondent Cameron Mathison on the red carpet. Reba motioned for Anthony Lasuzzo — Skeeter, as he’s affectionately called — and introduced him as her boyfriend.

Reba and Skeeter beamed for the cameras and proudly talked about their new relationship and time together. The pair has been on a tear lately, sharing pictures of their time together during various excursions. Speculation spread that McEntire and Lasuzzo were dating, but it’s the first time they have stepped out on a red carpet together and made their relationship official, by several accounts.

“We’ve been having fun! We’ve been to three plays here in New York, just enjoying it tremendously,” Reba said of her boyfriend, adding that she and Skeeter enjoy spending time together “whether it’s the mountains or New York City.”

On how he was coping on the red carpet for Reba’s big night, Skeeter said he is “doing great” and was “just following” McEntire and taking in the celebration of music with her.

Three years ago, Reba McEntire finalized her divorce from her husband and manager, Narvel Blackstock. They were married for nearly 27 years before Narvel “shocked” Reba with a desire to divorce.

During an interview in 2016, Reba said the idea of ending her marriage was “not her idea” and the news took her by surprise, according to HuffPost.

“I didn’t want it in any shape, form or fashion. So it was really hard to make the adjustment when someone’s not happy. I just want everybody to be happy in their lives because our lives are too short to be miserable.”

In a January 2016 report, the Daily Mail wrote that Narvel had moved on from his split with Reba. However, the site reported a bombshell that rippled throughout the world of country music: Allegedly, Reba’s ex-husband started a romantic relationship with “her close friend,” Laura Putty Stroud. Reba credits her faith in keeping a level head.

Reba was among several celebrities who donned white roses at the music awards gala. The flower represents the Time’s Up movement and symbolizes a stand against sexual harassment in the workplace and beyond, according to a USA Today report. The demonstration comes three weeks after stars at the Golden Globe Awards used the platform to draw attention to victims of sexual abuse.

Reba, like other celebrities who have joined the cause, spoke proudly about her decision to wear the white rose. McEntire told the newspaper that she believes everyone should exercise civility and kindness.

“Everyone should treat people like they want to be treated,” she opined.

In other Reba McEntire news, the country crooner is lending her voice to a fried chicken commercial. According to a KFC press release via BoingBoing, Reba has suited up in the iconic white suit, white cowboy hat, and iconic black country bowtie in a new ad campaign for the ubiquitous fried chicken company, as seen in the video below.

Reba joins a long list of other celebrities who have played the part of the late Colonel Harland Sanders, still the face of the fast-food company. Although McEntire plays an “androgynous version” of Sanders, she is the first woman to channel the Colonel.