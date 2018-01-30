Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 2018: Pair ‘Happier Than Ever,’ Songstress Reportedly At War With Gavin Rossdale

It has been two years already since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed that they are officially an item. The pair admittedly developed romantic feelings for each other on the set of The Voice in 2015. Now, rumors suggest that Gwen and Blake are ready to take their relationship to another level.

Reports suggest that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are already thinking about marriage. As a matter of fact, Us Weekly reported that the couple is already “starting to finalize” wedding arrangements. An unnamed source close to the pair claimed that Gwen and Blake have “met with vendors.”

Adding fuel to the fire are the previous statements of Gwen Stefani. The former No Doubt singer said she wants to make her married life a success even after her split from Gavin Rossdale. Earlier this year, it was claimed that Gwen and Blake Shelton had finally tied the knot in a backyard wedding.

However, an unidentified In Touch tipster shared that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not rushing to settle down again. The estranged wife of Gavin Rossdale reportedly wants to focus more on her three kids — Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 3. Despite this, the publication emphasized that the couple is better off in each other’s arms.

“They took strolls on the beach. It was such a relaxed and romantic few days for them. They’ve had their share of problems over the past few years, but love has won out, and they are happier than ever.”

Meanwhile, Radar Online previously hinted that Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are not on good terms. An informant revealed to the publication that the father of three blasted Blake Shelton after the latter allegedly allowed Kingston and Zuma to hold a gun. The source said that the kids were “firing hot lead” during a visit to the “God Gave Me You” singer’s farm in Oklahoma.

“Gavin went berserk when he found out that Blake let his kids use firearms on his ranch. He lost it with Gwen, telling her that if something had happened to the boys he would never forgive her.”

Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that the estranged couple is currently at war with each other. For starters, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have been married for 13 years before they mutually agreed to file for a divorce two years ago. The girlfriend of Blake Shelton and her estranged husband got married in 2002 and welcomed their first bundle of joy in 2006.

Neither the “Cool” singer nor Gavin Rossdale has confirmed the feud rumors up to this writing. Therefore, avid followers of the ex-couple should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!