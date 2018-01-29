WWE News: Big Name Confirmed To Return Tonight On ‘Monday Night Raw’ – Fallout From The ‘Royal Rumble’

Last night in Philadelphia, WWE paved the way for the future with two huge battle royals at the Royal Rumble, but now, they have to follow things up with a good Monday Night Raw. There are a number of unanswered questions from the pay-per-view, but the biggest of all is — What was Ronda Rousey doing there? Many are wondering if the former MMA champion will appear tonight on Raw and they’ll tune in for the rest of the PPV fallout.

The end of the Royal Rumble brought forth a huge advancement in wrestling as Asuka won the first-ever women’s 30-woman match. As she was preparing to select who she would face at WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey appeared from backstage and made her official debut with WWE.

It was quite the surprise ending to a really good event, but there is no time for anyone to rest. Tonight is Monday Night Raw and WWE has to pick up where they left off with addressing the emergence of Ronda Rousey on the scene.

The official website of WWE released their preview for this week and the majority of the action will be the fallout from the Rumble. Early on Monday morning, though, a big-time return to WWE was confirmed and it will happen on Raw.

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman, aka The Coach, will be back with the announce team on Raw starting tonight. Back in November, Coach had left ESPN after signing with and working for them since 2008.

Will Raw get “Rowdy”?

Ronda Rousey is indeed here and she is ready for the next path in her life which will include a career in WWE. According to ESPN, Rousey has signed a long-term deal with the company and is now an official WWE superstars, but who was she there to intimidate?

It’s not yet confirmed that she will be there tonight on Monday Night Raw, but it would not be surprising to see her keep that momentum going.

Can The Miz carry the Intercontinental Title all the way to WrestleMania?

After winning the Intercontinental Title from Roman Reigns last week, The Miz is looking to keep the A-list going for a long time. He didn’t win the Royal Rumble, but he’s ready to take on any and all challengers who step up to go after his title.

How will Seth Rollins respond to last night’s defeat?

Last night, Seth Rollins put on a valiant effort in taking on The Bar almost completely by himself, but he could not hold onto the Raw Tag Team Championship. Jason Jordan suffered an “injury” at ringside that pretty much kept him out of the match the whole time, and it was too much for Rollins to do on his own.

As reported by Sportskeeda, Jordan is dealing with a real injury to his back and that is the likely reason for the title change last night.

What havoc will Braun Strowman wreak?

When the WWE Universal Championship Match ended last night, Brock Lesnar was still champion and Braun Strowman was screaming that he was not beaten. Kane was indeed the man pinned to end the match, but Strowman is ready to tear down anything and anyone who gets in his way.

With the Royal Rumble over, the “Road to WrestleMania” is officially underway and things are really going to get going on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Asuka won the first-ever women’s Rumble and needs to select which championship she will go after. Ronda Rousey is in WWE and no-one really knows why. Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and others are all ready for the next step, and it begins this evening.