‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Drew Cain Is Faison’s Traitor & Jason’s Hero

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Cesar Faison’s (Anders Hove) traitor has been in Port Charles all along, and it is none other than Drew Cain (Billy Miller). One can almost feel sorry for Faison, as he has had a lot to do deal with the last few weeks. Not only has he had Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) hot on his heels, but Peter August (Wes Ramsey), rumored to be his son Henrik, has also shown a keen interest in finding him. Add to that, the revelation that he has another son with Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), Faison has not had the return to Port Charles that he thought it would be.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Drew’s brainwashing timeline started before Jason was shot. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, when Jason went underwater, Drew’s Navy SEAL training kicked in. He dived into the water and rescued his brother. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) then performed the mind mapping procedure that replaced Drew’s memories with Jason’s. Faison ordered Drew to kill Jason, but something kept this twin from murdering his brother. Drew was then sent to Port Charles so that he could take over Jason’s life.

What will Jason do when he meets Henrik, West Coast? Faison's son has lived his whole life in shadow. A riveting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Zmun9J1Gsv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 26, 2018

Faison wanted somebody under his control, and not Sonny’s, who would carry out his orders and overlook his criminal activities in Port Charles. Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers state that Drew was a huge disappointment. Instead of killing his brother, Jason ends up unharmed in a facility in Russia; instead of murdering Sam (Kelly Monaco), he falls in love with her. It seems as if Faison’s entire brain-mapping plan went haywire and has caused him more trouble than it was worth.

There are more shocking twists in this storyline. General Hospital spoilers tease that Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) is also possibly tied to Faison. It seems strange that she appears at the same time as Jason did and shows a particularly keen interest in him. Even though she claims that Oscar (Garren Stitt) is his son, she does not divulge any information about their lives together. Surely, a mother would want to inform her son of the happy life that she and his father supposedly had. GH viewers will remember how she gave Drew a CD, and it almost seemed as if he remembered something. General Hospital spoilers indicate that the CD may contain subliminal messages to get him back under Faison’s control.