Britney Spears Shows Off Incredible Abs In Crop Top & Short Shorts

Britney Spears is putting her hard work in the gym and the dance studio on full display in a new video posted to her Instagram account. The star showed off a little skin in a video posted to the social media site this week, which featured her flaunting her toned abs and lean legs in a crop top and daisy dukes as well as striking a few poses in a skin-tight hot pink dress.

Britney, who sold out thousands of tickets to her upcoming “Piece of Me” World Tour in just minutes last week, proved that she’s looking better than ever in the new clip as she gears up for her summer tour — and the video has been viewed a whopping 4 million times since she uploaded in to her account on January 27.

The clip first shows the singer striking a pose in a cut out pink dress before she then flashes her toned abs to fans while wearing a white crop top, green short shorts, and tall tan boots.

Spears then revealed that she was particularly loving the pink dress she showed off to her more than 18.5 million followers over the weekend, as she teased in the caption of the clip, “Pink has always been my favorite color,” adding two heart emojis, two pink bow emojis and a winking face.

And it’s safe to say that Britney’s loyal fans were pretty impressed with the legendary star giving them a mini-fashion show to show off her toned physique, as fans heaped praise on the mom of two for her incredibly toned and healthy body.

The comments section was flooded with sweet messages for the star.

“You look terrific and gorgeous in pink,” Instagram fan @davidclark2019 told Britney after seeing her strike a few poses, while a second commented of Spears’ impressively toned body, “Her body though!”

“Seriously, she does look good,” another Instagram user commented on the clip the “Slumber Party” singer shared with fans.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

User @howtobealady then hit Britney with a slightly more backhanded compliment, writing, “When [your] body looks that good I guess it doesn’t matter if you have ragamuffin hair and raccoon eyes.”

But this certainly isn’t the first time in recent days that Spears has been proudly showing off all her hard work staying in shape.

Over the past few weeks, the singer has shared a number of snaps from a recent beach vacation with her two sons where she looked happier and healthier than ever as she frolicked around the beach in a bright yellow bikini.

She most recently posted a hilarious video of herself attempting to make her way into the sea, before she quickly turned around and ran in the opposite direction after spotting a wave forming in the distance.

“I was all like yes…cool cool cool… then saw that wave coming and ran!!” Britney jokingly told fans in the videos caption.

The clip came shortly after Spears shared a handful of bikini photos from her recent vacation with fans on the social media site, once again revealing her rock hard abs to the world as she enjoyed some time with her sons, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden.