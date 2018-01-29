‘No Lackin Challenge’ Gets A 17-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Shot In The Head At Memphis E’s Cafe [Video]

The so-called online “No Lackin’ Challenge” has claimed the life of a 17-year-old, according to WRAL. The victim died in Memphis when playing the “No Lackin’ Challenge,” which involves one person pulling a gun on another, to see how the other person will react. Online videos show some folks playing the “No Lackin’ Challenge,” as they each pull a gun on the other, like cowboys in old Western movies, similar to a quick-draw competition.

However, the “No Lackin’ Challenge” game participants are not supposed to pull the trigger and shoot one another dead. But that’s what happened when 21-year-old Sherman Lackland didn’t follow the rules of the “No Lackin’ Challenge” and instinctively pulled the trigger to his gun, gunning down his 17-year-old victim in a Memphis café Thursday morning. The “No Lackin’ Challenge” victim was shot in the head and now Sherman is staring down at charges ranging from reckless endangerment to aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

As seen in Instagram videos like the ones below, the “No Lackin’ Challenge” posts that appear under the #nolackinchallenge hashtag feature a popular video with nearly 2,000 views that was posted on October 4, 2017. The video shows a man pulling a gun on a variety of people, from those who work in fast food places to those on the street and beyond. Some people grab their own real or fake guns and point them back at him whilst another person runs away or other individuals appear stunned.

Boy, 17, shot after 'no lackin challenge' where people pull guns on each other goes horribly wrong https://t.co/OJ6VKzOO49 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 28, 2018

Warning: The follow videos contain language and situations that might be offensive and disturbing.

According to the Daily Mail, the fatal shooting took place at E’s Cafe in Memphis. The “No Lackin’ Challenge” refers to a participant not lacking a gun to defend themselves, in case someone points a gun at their victim.

A variety of first-person shooter perspective type of videos litter social media, with some players of the “No Lackin’ Challenge” game asking others if they have their guns on their persons.

However, in the wake of the death of the 17-year-old boy, the “No Lackin’ Challenge” has come under much more scrutiny.