‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers: A Major Pregnancy Shocker Could Be Coming

Game of Thrones Season 8 isn’t set to air until the spring of 2019. However, fans have already started speculating about what might be in store for the show’s big name characters, especially Daenerys, Jon Snow, Sansa and Arya Stark, and Cersei, Tyrion, and Jaime Lannister.

According to a report by TVLine, a brand new blind item about a television pregnancy has just been revealed, and many fans believe that the big news is referring to Game of Thrones. The blind item reveals that the pregnancy shocker will be seen on a “wildly popular, Emmy-winning” show that airs on a cable network. The plan is reportedly for the character’s bulging baby belly to be revealed when the show returns in 2019.

“Rumor has it a wildly popular, Emmy-winning series on a premium cable network is plotting a pregnancy twist that promises to be… surprising is an understatement. The plan — which, as always, is subject to change — is for the character’s baby bump to be unveiled when the show in question makes its anticipated return in (ugh) 2019.”

Many Game of Thrones fans immediately assumed Daenerys Targaryen will be the character who is pregnant and that Jon Snow is the father. After all, GoT fans watched in the Season 7 finale as the two characters ended up in bed together after a season of dancing around their attraction for one another. However, the report tells fans not to assume anything, including the identity of the baby’s father. If Dany is the pregnant character in question, could it be that Jon Snow is not the father of the child?

Dany has had an array of suitors in the past but hasn’t been physically intimate when anyone besides Jon Snow and her long-gone former lover, Daario. However, it seems that Jorah still carries a torch for his Khaleesi, and Tyrion Lannister also seems to be harboring some feelings for his queen. If Game of Thrones returns to reveal Dany’s pregnancy, there could be a huge twist about the paternity. Perhaps flashbacks will reveal if Daenerys has taken any other lovers that viewers have yet to learn about.

However, there are plenty of Game of Thrones women who could also be pregnant. Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Brienne, Missandi, or Cersei could also be carrying a child. However, it seems that viewers want a new Targaryen baby to be born after learning that Jon Snow is the son of Dany’s older brother, Rhaegar. Only time will tell if GoT is the show getting the huge pregnancy storyline in 2019.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is set to premiere in April of 2019.