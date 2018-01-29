Pink’s Daughter Willow Meets Her Idol Rihanna,’Dreams Do Come True’ [Photo]

Rihanna made Pink’s daughter, Willow Hart, feel as if she’s the only girl in the world backstage at Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28. Willow and Pink are huge fans of the “Wild Thoughts” singer, and they were thrilled to meet her.

Pink shared a picture to Instagram of the 6-year-old standing on a chair backstage as Rihanna leaned in to hug her little waist.

“Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I,” Pink captioned the picture.

Willow walked the red carpet with her mother, Carey Hart, and grandma Judy Moore. Her little brother, Jameson, stayed home but was in a picture Pink shared earlier in the day. The 13-month-old cried in the picture that Pink captioned, “family portrait #Grammys.” Jameson, Willow, Carey, and Pink were all dressed up in the image.

Pink didn’t win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance. However, she didn’t let her loss ruin her night. She highlighted the best moment of the night: when Willow met Rihanna, who she dubbed as her 6-year-old’s idol.

The 38-year-old entertainer said her favorite performances were Kendrick Lamar, herself, and Lady Gaga. She wore a custom Armani feather dress, stating that it was fun, just like her.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Pink added that her mother looked so fancy that “she couldn’t stand it.” She bragged that her husband Carey looked so handsome and “old-fashioned.”

The entertainer performed a ballad, “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” from her seventh album, Beautiful Trauma, on the Grammy Stage in Madison Garden with a sign language interpreter.

“I sang my f**king heart out for the cause, a song I wrote for the suffragette movement, barefoot in a white T-shirt and jeans… I lost my 19th Grammy nomination, I consoled another talented loser, whom I love, and I kept my feet on the ground (cause spectators like to dare me to.) y’all I’m so proud of myself I’m gonna buy myself a drink tonight. Perseverance. Perspective, gratitude.”

Pink couldn’t be happier that her daughter was able to meet someone she looked up to. While Willow would probably say that the best singer in the world is her mother, Pink joked that Rihanna is pretty high on her daughter’s list.

Just after the Grammys Awards ended, Carey Hart took to Instagram to share a sweet message for his wife. He said that he thought that Pink would win, but instead of feeling sad, Pink made Willow’s dreams of meeting Rihanna come true.

“I thought for sure mama @pink had the Grammy in the bag tonight, but it didn’t happen. But, she made the night VERY memorable for Willz!!! Willz has been a fan of @badgalriri for a long time, and mama got an intro for her. Major mom points tonight.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Pink scored major mom points and Willow will never forget meeting her idol, Rihanna.