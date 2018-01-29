Videos: Alex Reimer Suspended By WEEI After Calling Tom Brady’s 5-Year-Old Daughter ‘Annoying Little Pissant’

Tom Brady was not happy that WEEI radio host Alex Reimer called Brady’s five-year-old daughter “an annoying little pissant,” according to the Daily Mail. Reimer faced backlash after using “pissant” to describe the young girl, which the dictionary defines as “an insignificant or contemptible person or thing” and something or someone who is “worthless; contemptible.”

As seen in the below Tom vs. Time documentary series from Facebook, Reimer was commenting on the first season’s initial episode, titled “The Physical Game,” during the Tom vs Time series. Alex commented on the opening scene, which found Brady in the kitchen, talking on the phone, as his daughter called out to her daddy to tell Brady that she was on her way to soccer.

Brady’s weekly agreement with the WEEI radio show was in jeopardy when Tom phoned WEEI on Monday, January 29, to express his anger over Reimer calling 5-year-old Vivian a “pissant.” Tom said his daughter didn’t deserve to be called a pissant.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that. I really don’t have much to say about it this morning.”

Tom spoke with the “Kirk & Callahan” crew of WEEI, with Reimer not being there for Monday’s show. WEEI reports that Alex was suspended in the wake of the controversy. Alex has been sent home from Minnesota, the same location where Sunday’s Super Bowl will take place, with the Patriots going up again the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady was so incensed by the “pissant” name-calling that it was not clear if Tom would continue his WEEI interviews.

On social media, most folks are siding with Brady and are expressing their happiness that Tom would defend his little daughter from being deemed a “pissant” by Alex.

Tom Brady ends interview after radio host calls his FIVE-year-old daughter 'an annoying little pissant' https://t.co/MjDMJOKFI7 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 29, 2018

The verified Twitter account of Reimer can be seen below, with Alex not tweeting yet on Monday. However, Reimer’s latest tweet is getting loads of replies, with folks posting GIFs telling Alex that his career is over.

I am hosting a show with @GlennDOrdway on a real radio station instead of his attic. Weird. — Alex Reimer (@AlexReimer1) January 26, 2018

The first episode of Brady’s Facebook series does not feature his daughter all that much, with the episode lasting approximately 15 minutes.

Tom is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, with the parents receiving kudos for not letting the “pissant” insult slip by.