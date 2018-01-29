Lala Kent Removes Photos Of Boyfriend Randall Emmett From Instagram Again, Gets ‘Thug Life’ Tattoo

Lala Kent can’t seem to decide whether she wants to expose her romance with boyfriend Randall Emmett on Instagram.

Last week, after enjoying a trip to Utah, the Vanderpump Rules star raised eyebrows when she deleted all photos of Randall Emmett from her page. Then, days later, with breakup rumors swirling, Lala Kent returned to Instagram and posted what appeared to be an image of her sitting on Emmett’s lap.

Following the posting of the potential lap photo, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were believed to be back on. However, in the days since the image was shared, along with a caption about keeping someone protected, Kent again sparked rumors of a split when she deleted the image from her page.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lala Kent also hinted at a possible breakup with her fans and followers on Twitter days ago when she shared tweets about “standing alone” and needing alcohol.

After deleting her latest image of Randall Emmett from her Instagram page, Lala Kent posted a video of herself working out with former Vanderpump Rules guest star Jenna Willis before debuting a new tattoo on her ankle that read “Thug life.” On Instagram, Kent didn’t explain the meaning behind the new tattoo, nor did she allow her fans and followers to comment.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett went public with their romance on January 1 as they rang in the New Year together in Miami, Florida, where the movie producer is fun. Before that, they had enjoyed spending some time together in Las Vegas, where Emmett was participating in a poker event.

Prior to his relationship with Lala Kent, Randall Emmett was married to actress Ambyr Childers, and the former couple shares two daughters, London and Rylee.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Brian Carter, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m.