‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Miranda Bailey Has A Heart Attack, Is Chandra Wilson Leaving The Show?

It’s safe to say that Grey’s Anatomy fans are on edge waiting to see what happens to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) in Episode 11.

In the promo for “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” Baily says, “My name is Miranda Bailey, and I think I am having a heart attack.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, as the Grey’s team crowds around her hospital bed, Bailey says that she isn’t going to let something like a clocked artery take her out. A split second later, her heart stops, and Ben (Jason George) rushes to her bedside.

After seeing the promo, Grey’s Anatomy fans panicked that Shonda Rhimes could kill off another one of the four original characters. It’s no secret that Bailey has had trouble accepting Ben’s decision to become a firefighter and leave his position at the hospital. She’s made it pretty clear that she believes it is a big mistake. However, she seemed to handle his job transition well.

Last week, she felt pressure after Ben failed to enroll their son in the science camp. Since he was unable to put him in the science camp, Miranda had to figure out childcare. Maggie (Kelly McCreary) came to the rescue and showed the boys why science is cool. It was clear that Bailey’s stress level was increasing, mostly because of Ben’s desire to change careers.

On last week’s episode, a 12-year-old boy was shot by police who believed he was breaking into a house. It turned out the boy had forgotten his house key and was trying to get in his home. The incident scared Miranda, and she had a talk with her African-American son on how to handle the police if he ever was stopped by them.

It’s only natural that Grey’s Anatomy fans would worry about their favorite characters. After all, Grey’s fans have lost so many good characters over the years, and some of the deaths seemed so unnecessary and heartwrenching to watch.

With Ben crossing over to the new Grey’s spinoff, Station 19, it could make great stories if he was a recent widower. However, it seems too sudden, even for Shonda, to kill Bailey off when she just reached her dream job as chief. Even though things don’t look good for Bailey, she will probably come out of her health scare okay.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday on ABC at 8/7 p.m.