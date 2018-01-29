‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea’s Explosive Secret-Adam Is Alive & She Stashed Cash For His Return

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 29 – February 2, reveal that Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) deepest secrets are going to be exposed. It all begins when Nick (Joshua Morrow) decided to do some home renovation. According to the recaps at She Knows Soaps, Nick found hordes of cash in the bathroom vent. The confrontation with Chelsea will continue on January 29. Of course, Nick will immediately suspect that Adam Newman has something to do with the hidden cash. He never had a close relationship with his half-brother and knows that Adam was always scheming. Nick figures that Adam was hiding $250,000 for no good reason at all.

Nick believes that the cash was part of Adam’s emergency fund. Nick was always in trouble and it would not be the first time that he and Chelsea were planning to make themselves disappear. In fact, Y&R viewers may even remember that Adam had a secret longing to set himself up in Paris. Nick has every right to think that his half-brother could have stowed some money away for a time when he would need to just hit the road in a hurry. However, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea will come to Adam’s defense on January 30. Chelsea has been very sensitive about Adam as of late, and she won’t allow Nick to badmouth him.

The other possibility for the hidden cash could be that it is stolen. This is an interesting possibility as it also coincides with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) finding out that the Fenmore’s website has been hacked and copied. Revenues made from online sales were not reaching the company for the Chelsea 2.0 line. Young and the Restless spoilers, indicate that Nick will throw out that the cash is stolen as a way to ascertain Chelsea’s reaction. He knows that Chelsea’s past is not squeaky clean and he will try to get to the bottom of the stashed cash.

Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveals that the plot will thicken when Chelsea visits the columbarium during the week of January 29 – February 2. There she will stuff rolls of notes in a slot belonging to the supposedly dead Mr. Adam Newman, according to the latest Y&R spoilers. It seems as if Chelsea knows something that the rest of Genoa City doesn’t – Adam is alive!