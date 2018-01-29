Hillary Clinton Mocks Donald Trump In Grammy Awards Cameo

The 2018 Grammy Awards was filled with questionable snubs and interesting surprises but none may be as hilariously shocking as the cameo appearance of Hillary Clinton. The Grammys, described as music’s biggest night, couldn’t be more political as one the most familiar faces in the current political scene made a surprise appearance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

As CNN reported, Hillary appeared in a comedy sketch, along with Grammy Awards host James Corden and other celebrities, and poked a little fun at her rival and president of the United States, Donald Trump. The celebrities were supposedly auditioning for the audiobook version of the Michael Wolff bestselling, yet controversial, Fire and Fury book. The artists read excerpts from the book as Corden acted as the one in charge.

The first to “audition” was John Legend followed by Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and DJ Khaled. Clinton, the last to audition, had her face covered by the book as she read her lines.

“He had a longtime fear of being poisoned,” Clinton said. “One reason why he liked to eat McDonald’s. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made.”

Corden then stopped and approached Hillary telling her that she got the part.

Hillary Clinton makes surprise Grammys appearance to read "Fire and Fury" https://t.co/pCsSHz8v6r pic.twitter.com/jlY5b9Liyd — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2018

While the video got a lot of laughs, not everyone was amused. Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to lambast Clinton, saying that the former first lady’s consolation for losing the U.S. presidency to Trump Sr. was reading a book filled with fake news.

“Getting to read fake news book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency,” Trump Jr. wrote.

In a later tweet, Trump Jr. said that “the more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office.”

Nikki Haley, the U.N. ambassador to the United States, also didn’t appreciate the joke and was even less amused to have politics take over an event about great music.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” Haley said. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the 2018 #Grammys and read an excerpt from "Fire and Fury" https://t.co/a4grSwawms pic.twitter.com/lra9X2TF4F — CNN (@CNN) January 29, 2018

While the sketch featuring Clinton tickled some funny bones, a number of artists took a more serious approach regarding some political and societal issues. Perhaps one of the most powerful messages conveyed that night was through a song performed by Kesha, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, and Andra Day.

Cabello also talked about the ongoing issues with immigrants, particularly the “dreamers,” reports BBC.

“Tonight, in this room full of music’s dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream,” Cabello said.

The Cuban-Mexican singer talked about how she was able to pursue her dream after her parents brought her to the United States “with nothing in their pockets but hope.”

“All I know is, just like dreams, these kids can’t be forgotten and are worth fighting for.”

The legendary U2 followed with another politically-charged performance on a barge in front of the Statue of Liberty. The band performed “Get Out of Your Own Way,” a song about racism and the far-right.

Despite the political atmosphere, the Grammy Awards night was not without great music and the acknowledgment of musical geniuses, past and present. Bruno Mars ran away with three major awards as he beat two other favorites in Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z. Mars received the Album, Record, and Song of the Year while Lamar took home the Best Rap Album, Rap/Sung Performance, and Rap Song.

Incidentally, Hillary Clinton is no stranger to the Grammys. In 1997, Hillary won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word or Non-Musical during the 39th Grammy Awards.