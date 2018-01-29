Scheana Marie And Brittany Cartwright Accused Of Bullying ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star

Scheana Marie and Brittany Cartwright have reportedly been harassing Faith Stowers in the months since she slept with Cartwright’s boyfriend, Jax Taylor.

As fans will recall from Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Jax Taylor admitted to cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers, who has appeared in a guest-starring role on the show for the past few years, during the second episode of the season. A short time later, Stowers took to her Instagram page and revealed the cheating reality star had told her he was single after splitting from Cartwright.

Jax Taylor also told Faith Stowers that while he loved Brittany Cartwright, he wasn’t sexually attracted to her any longer. He also said that he wouldn’t have kids or marry her.

Although Jax Taylor was certainly the guilty party in the Vanderpump Rules drama, he hasn’t faced many consequences for his behavior. In fact, his co-stars continue to embrace him as Brittany Cartwright remains dedicated to their relationship. As fans saw weeks ago, Cartwright quickly hopped back into bed with Taylor after he admitted to cheating and has been with him ever since.

Meanwhile, the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Scheana Marie and Brittany Cartwright, have reportedly been relentlessly bullying Faith Stowers.

“Brittany and Scheana would harass me,” Faith Stowers revealed to Radar Online on January 29.

Faith Stowers added that while she knew there would be backlash to deal with, she never expected for Scheana Marie and Brittany Cartwright to act the way they have.

According to Faith Stowers, Scheana Marie and Brittany Cartwright frequently called her from different numbers to harass her and label her a “side chick” and a “sl*t.” As she explained, the women have been evil and Cartwright has even gone “gangster” on her on at least one occasion. Still, while Stowers offered to meet Cartwright in person, Cartwright refused to do so.

