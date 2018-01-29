‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Salem Resident Charged With Andre’s Murder

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the Salem police department will finally make an arrest in the Andre DiMera murder investigation. Security footage from the night that Andre was killed will tell a very interesting story and lead to six main suspects who may have killed the eldest DiMera brother.

According to a Jan. 28 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, as the Salem police are investigating of the murder of Andre DiMera, they’ll come across some shocking security footage from that night. It seems that the footage will show six people who interacted with Andre that day, and it seems that any one of those people could be the murderer. Kate Roberts, Vivian Alamain, Stefan DiMera, Gabi Hernandez, Hattie Adams, and Anna DiMera are the main suspects, and soon Days of our Lives viewers will learn which one of these people will be arrested and charged for the crime.

The new Days of our Lives weekly preview reveals that of the six suspects, there will be three people arrested. It seems that Anna may be arrested first. While Anna seems like the most obvious suspect, the security footage could actually clear her name. In addition, Anna’s lawyer daughter, Carrie Brady, will come home to Salem to help get her parents out of their legal jam.

Meanwhile, Hattie Adams will show up to cause chaos at Andre’s funeral, and it seems that she may have also been in Andre’s office the day that he was killed. As many Days of our Lives fans know, Andre and Hattie have a complicated history. In the past, Andre posed as another man to get into the good graces of Hattie while she was in prison. Hattie fell hard for Andre but was heartbroken to find out that he had been playing her.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail questions Gabi about the murder.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/yza02Cu1Lx — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 26, 2018

However, it seems that of the three suspects arrested, it will be Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) who will be charged with the murder. Days of our Lives viewers will see Rafe have to put his sister in handcuffs yet again. As many DOOL fans will remember, Gabi has already served prison time for the murder of Nick Fallon, and she’ll be devastated when she finds herself behind bars again. While Gabi may be taking the fall for now, it seems that the killer is actually still on the loose as the murder mystery continues to unravel.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.