Kim Kardashian Blows Up At Kanye West After Third Baby: Why ‘KUWTK’ Star Is ‘Super Upset’ [Rumors]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went through three years of construction and $20 million worth of renovations before moving into their new home. But just as Kim and Kanye are welcoming their third child (a baby girl via surrogate) into the family, Kardashian and West also should be celebrating the news that all that time and money boosted the value of their new home to $60 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Lisa Marie Presley sold Kim and Kanye the mansion in 2014 for $20 million. The boost in the value of their new home results from improvements such as a luxury spa, enormous closets, and even a complete music studio.

But although Kardashian and West have a lot to celebrate, that new baby and new home reportedly can’t quite compensate in Kim’s eyes when it comes to one troubling issue. Despite spending millions on their mansion, Kardashian and West reportedly still don’t have a completed home in which to live. Although there are eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, there is more work to be done.

An insider told Radar Online that Kim is angry about the situation, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star (KUWTK) reportedly is taking out her frustration on Kanye. According to the source, it’s actually been four years in all since Kardashian and West first began the process of renovating their mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Even though Kim and Kanye have luxuries in their new home, Kardashian is “livid” about residing in a mansion “surrounded by dirt and dump trucks,” said the insider. Moreover, according to the Daily Mail, some of the work was redone, adding to Kim’s frustration.

“[Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s] eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom abode has been through endless remodeling, as work has been done over previous work they paid for.”

Radar Online‘s insider revealed that the renovations appear to be worth it because of the appraisal of the home at $60 million. However, the value of Kardashian’s mansion reportedly hasn’t stopped her from feeling unhappy about the remaining work. The source said that Kim is “taking it out on her rapper baby daddy.” The mom of two daughters (4-year-old North and 2-week-old Chicago) and one son (2-year-old Saint) has compared their living situation to life on a farm rather than a posh Southern California neighborhood, complaining that she feels as if she is residing inside a “barn,” added the insider.

Kardashian also reportedly is aware that the paparazzi have managed to photograph their unfinished home. The knowledge of those photos has made Kim even more upset, according to the source.

“It makes Kim super upset because she knows that her home is being photographed for the world to see.”

Although the renovations reportedly took longer because both Kardashian and West changed their minds at times, Kim is blaming Kanye for the delay in finishing their home. Kardashian feels that West is the one who has repeatedly made decisions on the renovations and then changed them, added the insider.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a new baby girl and a new mansion, but Kim reportedly is unhappy about their living situation. Hoo-Me.com / MediaPunch/AP Images

Kim allegedly even warned Kanye that if he didn’t complete the landscaping by adding grass, he would “get it from her.” Because of all these issues, Kardashian is “having a complete meltdown,” according to the source. Emphasizing that Kim isn’t joking or “playing around,” the insider said that Kardashian is putting some of the blame on the developers.

Although Kardashian’s and West’s mansion already features a full-size movie theater and two-story playroom, the Daily Mail reported that some of the work to be completed includes an enormous gym, a hair salon, and a massage room. The couple’s property extends over what was a neighboring lot valued at $2.9 million.

Kim and Kanye went through a somewhat similar renovation process with their previous home in Bel-Air. They bought it for $9 million in 2013. Kardashian and West then sold that mansion for $17.8 million after spending $2 million on renovations.